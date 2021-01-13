Five men at the Floyd County Jail, including a man accused in a white supremacist murder plot, now face additional charges after reportedly damaging sprinklers in their cells, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael John Helterbrand, 26; Toby Keith Johnson, 25; Adam Corey Master, 34; Joshua Michael Pointer, 32; and Scotty Joel Venable, 38, are all charged with felony interference with government property, second degree criminal damage to property, unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution, and misdemeanor reckless conduct after destroyed fire sprinklers.
According to Floyd County Sheriff Dave Roberson, the inmates were unhappy about having been put on lockdown for disciplinary reasons and decided to cause some damage.
Helterbrand, of Dalton, was arrested last January on charges involving conspiracy to commit murder and participation in a criminal gang.
An FBI affidavit filed in their case stated that he, along with two other men — Jacob Kaderli and Luke Austin Lane — were involved in a white supremacist group known as The Base.
FBI and Floyd County Police Department investigators stated in an affidavit that Helterbrand, Kaderli and Lane conspired to kill a Bartow County couple who had taken part in antifascist protests, in order to send a message to enemies of their group.
An FBI affidavit described the group as a collective of hardcore neo-Nazis, operating as a paramilitary organization that is hostile to minority communities.
The other men were primarily incarcerated on a variety of drug charges or violent crimes.
This isn't the first additional criminal charge Helterbrand has racked up while at the jail. In April, Jail officers found a homemade knife during a random cell search. The shank was about 7 inches long and made of thin metal, about a quarter inch thick. The end of the weapon had scraps of torn sheets wrapped around it to form a makeshift handle.