A Silver Creek man in jail on charges that he participated in a white supremacist gang that plotted to kill a Bartow couple was indicted on additional felony charges stemming from a knife and damage to his cell at the Floyd County Jail.
The indictment filed on July 16 stated that Luke Austin Lane damaged his mattress at the jail in April and painted symbols, including a swastika, in his cell "with what appeared to be ink." Deputies also found a five-inch shank in his possession.
He is charged with felony possession of contraband by an inmate and two counts of felony interference with government property.
Lane is one of three men charged indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit home invasion and arson and participation in criminal gang activity as well as aggravated cruelty to animals and theft.
Lane, alongside Michael Helterbrand of Dalton and Jacob Kaderli of Dacula have been held in jail without bond since their arrest in January 2020.
FBI and Floyd County Police Department investigators stated in an affidavit that the three men conspired to kill a Bartow County couple who had taken part in antifascist protests, in order to send a message to enemies of their group.
The Base existed primarily online, according to court documents, although members met up on an isolated property owned by Lane’s family off John Ingram Road in Silver Creek.
Up to this point several reported members of the group have been arrested throughout the country, including several who were linked to paramilitary training as well as the theft and ritualistic killing of a ram on the Floyd County property.