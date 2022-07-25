featured Man accused in July shooting death in North Rome turns himself in on murder charge By John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com John Bailey Author email Jul 25, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stephano Green Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Rome man accused of shooting a 40-year-old to death in North Rome on July 3 was arrested Monday.Stephano Tyrique Green, 20, turned himself in Monday afternoon at the Floyd County Jail. He is charged with felony murder.Warrants had been taken out by the Rome Police Department for Green for the July 3 shooting which took place around 5:50 p.m.Floyd County 911 received a call about a vehicle accident with injury near the intersection of Tolbert Street at North Avenue. Other callers told 911 the driver had been shot.Upon officers’ arrival they found the victim with a gunshot wound. They began rendering first aid until emergency medical personnel arrived.The victim, identified as 40-year-old Derricus Whatley of Rome, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com Author email Follow John Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Ga. senators seek earmarks for 14th District community projects, including clean-up of the former state hospital site in Rome Imagine Festival organizers release sneak peek map of festival grounds Title pawn worker charged with stealing nearly $2,000 in funds from store Rome's Collins commits to Alabama Rome man charged with leading Alabama deputies in a chase Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Clark County Medical Examiner releases ID of man who drowned at Frenchman's Bar 15 min ago Sun Belt Conference football coaches predict another big season for Appalachian State 15 min ago Vancouver police seek witnesses to fatal Vancouver house party shooting 15 min ago Three arrested in connection with gunpoint robbery at Covington Middle School 15 min ago South Sound cooling centers set to open as region prepares for soaring temperatures 15 min ago Lacey hearings examiner makes ruling on two proposed Hicks Lake apartment projects 15 min ago New crime trend? HVAC units being stolen, damaged in Olympia area, police say 16 min ago Area Scores: July 25 16 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Around Town: Keep an eye on both sides of Turner McCall in East Rome. Now official: Our red-hot I-75 corridor Around Town: Business is blooming along the Etowah River strip, 3,000 in downtown Rome for concert tonight? Heritage Automotive Group sold to Shottenkirk, including Honda, Nissan, Hyundai franchises Ga. senators seek earmarks for 14th District community projects, including clean-up of the former state hospital site in Rome Imagine Festival organizers release sneak peek map of festival grounds Latest Region Stories Clark County Medical Examiner releases ID of man who drowned at Frenchman's Bar 15 min ago Sun Belt Conference football coaches predict another big season for Appalachian State 15 min ago Vancouver police seek witnesses to fatal Vancouver house party shooting 15 min ago Three arrested in connection with gunpoint robbery at Covington Middle School 15 min ago South Sound cooling centers set to open as region prepares for soaring temperatures 15 min ago Lacey hearings examiner makes ruling on two proposed Hicks Lake apartment projects 15 min ago New crime trend? HVAC units being stolen, damaged in Olympia area, police say 16 min ago Area Scores: July 25 16 min ago