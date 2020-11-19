Longtime community activist Sara Dahlice Malone has been elected president of the Rome-Floyd County chapter of the NAACP, to succeed Ouida Sams.
Malone will be installed on Jan. 6 with the rest of the new slate of officers.
Joining her on the leadership team are Larry G. Morrow Sr. as first vice president, Robert Henderson as treasurer and Jackie Jenkins as secretary.
Malone said she hopes to promote unity across the community during the coming year. She offered to take on the post because she felt she could use her talents to help make the organization stronger and bring the community together.
She'll also work to generate interest in improving workforce opportunities and education for the youth of Rome.
"We need to get our young people more involved in the community because they are our future -- and one of my biggest goals is to reinstate the (NAACP) youth group," Malone said. "We've fallen short of the 25 members that are needed to maintain membership."
Malone believes that race relations in Rome are pretty good at this time and are going to get better.
"It could be better if we didn't have outside people meddling," Malone said. "This election has been very trying. It has brought some unacceptable behavior from adults and our youth are seeing this."
The One Community United program is an effort that Malone believes has been highly successful in bringing people of all races together.
The local chapter of the NAACP currently has approximately 125 active members.
The installation ceremonies Jan. 6 will be handled via Zoom. The online link to that ceremony will be published closer to the date.
"I think the community ought to be involved in the installation of our officers and this will bring them more in tune with how we're trying to kick off the new year," Malone said.