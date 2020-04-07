Before the plan for a temporary homeless shelter was put into motion, nonprofits that serve Rome and Floyd County had already stepped up precautions in their own shelters to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Now they intend to extend those efforts to the new facility that will be set up at the former Chapel Hill United Methodist Church site on Kingston Highway just east of the East Rome Bypass.
The shelter came closer to reality Monday with the news that Dr. John Cowan was donating the use of the property. It is expected to open by Monday and be used for 90 days.
It will initially be able to host 30 individuals and a few families, according to Davies Shelter Executive Director Devon Smyth.
With a gymnasium and other buildings on the property, Smyth said they will have enough room to house more as they come in, and be able to separate anyone exhibiting flu-like symptoms. They will also be taking the temperature of all who come into the shelter when they enter and while they stay there.
Local administrators from the United Way, the Davies Shelters, Hospitality House and The Salvation Army have come together to spearhead the plan. It's a a place for those who do not have shelter to shelter in place and abide by Gov. Brian Kemp's executive order as a way to curb exposure to the new coronavirus.
In addition to screening those who come to the shelter, Smyth said they will practice all social distancing guidelines -- such as spacing out cots and making sure residents only leave for essential trips, such as going to work, a doctor's appointment or a necessary trip to the store.
The same guidelines have been followed in the shelters that Smyth manages, both the William S. Davies Homeless Shelter and The Ruth and Naomi House. She said they began a shelter-in-place order in their shelters a week before the city put out its own order.
Capt. Jason Smith with the Rome-Floyd County Salvation Army is organizing the meals for the new shelter through the Salvation Army and cots are being provided by Rome-Floyd County Emergency Management Director Tim Herrington.
Shower facilities are available at the site, but Smyth said they are in need of towels -- and volunteers to help out during the day. Those interested in helping can contact Smyth at 706-802-6300.
A flash fundraising effort raised $20,000 in recent weeks to pay for qualified staff at the shelter. Rome City Manager Sammy Rich said the city will support the shelter in any way it can.
Donations specifically for the shelter are being handled by The Community Foundation for Greater Rome and can be mailed to: The Community Foundation, 215 Broad St., Suite 105, Rome, GA, 30161.