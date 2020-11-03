President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden staked a series of victories Tuesday in early returns, with the major battlefields too close to call.
Floyd County, with no complete precinct reports in as of midnight and only 17% of the vote total, was at 57.8% ballots cast for Trump and 41% votes for Biden.
There was no surprise in any of the initial results across the nation.
Trump won such Republican bastions as Arkansas, the Dakotas, Kentucky, South Carolina and West Virginia. Biden won the Democratic-leaning states of Vermont, Virginia, his home state of Delaware and New Mexico, which Trump once vowed to contest.
As the political map began filling in, it came to resemble a red-blue checkerboard: Trump leading in the hard-fought state of Florida, and Biden ahead in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Ohio.
Florida and Ohio, in particular, were key. Trump most likely needs both to reach the 270 electoral votes it takes to claim the White House.
The “blue wave” predicted by some in Georgia appeared to fall short with the president earning 54 percent of the vote with 132 of 159 counties reporting.
Turnout nationwide was robust, reflecting the sense of urgency attending a presidential election conducted under an extraordinary shadow — a deadly pandemic, economic collapse, a debate over racial justice.
Not surprisingly, those issues surfaced as the main guide to voter preferences, according to exit polls conducted for a consortium of television networks.
About a third of those surveyed cited the economy as the most important issue guiding their vote for president, while about 2 in 10 cited racial inequality. Slightly fewer, just under 20%, said the pandemic guided their choice.
Opinions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic served as a kind of political Rorschach test.
Trump minimized the virus and scoffed at safety measures, such as wearing a face covering in public, even after being hospitalized last month with COVID. Biden modeled caution and followed health guidelines as he campaigned, turning Trump’s attitude into a central focus of his campaign.
Overall, most of those responding in exit polls said the efforts to contain the pandemic were going badly.
The partisan division was stark: More than 4 in 5 Biden voters said efforts to fight the pandemic were going badly, while only 1 in 10 Trump supporters felt that way
Asked about the trade-off between containing the pandemic and rebuilding the economy, over half believed controlling the pandemic was the more important of the two — which is largely the position Biden has taken.
Trump voters were more likely to cite the economy and crime and safety as their top priorities.
Despite widespread fears of election-related violence, the voting Tuesday was mostly peaceful. Scattered reports showed some incidents of targeted misinformation and other mischief aimed at keeping voters from the polls, but those did nothing to dampen enthusiasm on a day many had circled in red ink.
Total voter turnout is expected to surpass records in many states and perhaps nationwide. Even before the polls opened Tuesday, more than 100 million Americans had cast their ballots in person or by mail, a measure of the enthusiasm on both sides and precautions some took to avoid the risk of COVID-19.
To ensure every one of those votes is counted, a federal judge ordered the U.S. Postal Service to sweep its facilities for outstanding ballots and rush the delivery of any that were found. Postal Service officials said they lacked the personnel to fully comply.
Biden, making his third try for president at age 77, was the frontrunner in polls. But memories of four years ago, when surveys showed Trump behind Hillary Clinton, prevented any premature celebration by Democrats.
The president, looking at a narrow but not implausible path to a second term, has suggested he might declare victory on the basis of partial returns. Asked Tuesday how and whether he would react, Biden told reporters, “I don’t feel a responsibility to respond.”
“Presidents don’t decide what votes are counted and not counted,” Biden said. “Voters determine who’s president.”
The former vice president, who planned to watch the returns at home with his family in Wilmington, Delaware, said he was not certain whether he would have anything to say in public Tuesday night.
“If there’s something to talk about tonight, I’ll talk about it,” Biden said. “If not, I’ll wait until the votes have been counted the next day.”
Trump planned to spend election night in the family quarters of the White House before possibly dropping by a gathering of supporters in the East Room.