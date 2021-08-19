Main Elementary School will begin to take additional precautions and begin wearing masks after over one percent of the students and faculty testing positive for COVID-19 during a seven-day period.
This is the fourth elementary school this week to shift to begin taking additional COVID-19 precautions. East Central, West End, West Central all announced earlier this week they would begin wearing masks, restrict student mingling during lunch and restrict outside visitation.
During phase two schools all faculty, staff and students will be required to wear masks indoors, and on RCS school buses.
- Students will eat all meals in the classroom.
- All visitors will be restricted from the school’s campus.
- Main Elementary School will remain in Phase Two of the plan for a minimum of two weeks
Parents, students, faculty and staff will be informed with once Main Elementary School can transition back to phase one of the of the COVID-19 Plan.