Floyd County Magistrate Court will resume scheduling hearings on Monday with social distancing guidelines in place to ensure the safety of the workers and people.
Chief Magistrate Gene Richardson said they will be scheduling hearings for dispossessory cases, ordinance violations and civil cases.
On May 11, Chief Justice Harold Melton of the Georgia Supreme Court signed a second order extending the judicial state of emergency through June 12. However, the chief justice also included in the order the permission to do court hearings following guidelines that comply with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Public Health.
Anyone who enters the courthouse will be screened beforehand in accordance with CDC and DPH guidelines. Richardson said that while they don't require people to wear a mask, guidelines recommends it.
There will also be a limit on how many people can enter the courtroom to ensure spacing of six feet apart. The courtroom floors will be marked to help people maintain safe distances and sanitation stations will be available at each courtroom entrance as well.
Before and after each hearing, court staff will have the courtroom sanitized and fogged.
The court will also make accommodations for people who are considered high risk that have hearings. The person must contact court clerk's office Kristy Coogler at 706-291-5250 no later than three business days before the hearing. The person must provide proof that they are high risk, such as a driver's license or note from a doctor.
"If we hear that someone's got health conditions or is at-risk, we're not going to make them come," Richardson said.
Hearings will also be staggered out to limit the amount of people coming in and out of the courtroom in one day. Additional court sessions have also been added to the schedule to accommodate the backlog of hearings.
Richardson hopes to have the court ready for the first hearing around the beginning of June.
These guidelines are open to changes by the court depending on how circumstances change. For any other questions, contact the clerk's office at 706-291-5250.