Floyd County Magistrate Court is now accepting eviction case filings in person, by mail and on the Georgia e-filing website.
Chief Magistrate Judge Gene Richardson said that while they would prefer people to mail in or go online for filing, they can still come to the courthouse at 3 Government Plaza, Suite 227.
Floyd County Sheriff Tim Burkhalter has agreed to send out FCSO deputies to serve the notices.
By doing this, Richardson hopes to reduce the backlog of cases once the Judicial Emergency Declaration expires on May 13.
"When we do start back up, hopefully in a few weeks, the process will already have gotten started," Richardson said. "I think it's great that we're able to do that, with the help of the sheriff."
However, hearings won't be held until after the state of emergency is over.
"I can not do any hearings, because we can only do them by video conferencing and we're not set up to do that," Richardson said.
According to Richardson, Georgia Chief Justice Harold Melton anticipates courts to reopen on May 15, two days after the state emergency is expected to expire.
Under the Judicial Declaration issued by the Georgia Supreme Court, all court orders have been suspended and time limits have been extended in any civil or criminal matter, unless it is to help protect the health, safety and liberty of any citizen.
According to Richardson, parties may settle cases by themselves and submit an agreement to the court. For any questions regarding eviction and civil cases, contact the Magistrate Court at 706-291-5250.