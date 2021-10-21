Lowe's and ABI Lawns donated a renovation to the exterior and interior of the the North Broad Youth Center Thursday morning.
The renovations are part of the Lowe's Heroes program, which focuses on providing renovations to local businesses in Rome. Workers planted flowers and shrubbery, built an outdoor garden area and constructed backpack cubbies.
"We really needed some life around the place," youth center employee Tiffany Sanchez said. "For a nonprofit organization, this has been a miracle."
Like many others, the youth center was forced to close its doors to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing after school care, the group relies on fundraising to meet its needs. However, the pandemic caused all fundraising efforts to be cancelled for nearly two years.
When the building reopened in September, Lowe's came calling.
"Andy Johnson, the manager for Lowe's, called us and asked if we had any special projects going on," Executive Director Terri Mayes said. "I said, as a matter of fact, we do."
The center brings on Berry College Bonner Scholarship Program scholars to volunteer. Mayes said she had been asking for a garden and some plant beds all year for the volunteer students to be able to plant different things.
Finally, that wish has come true.
The North Broad Youth Center is a nonprofit after school program that provides mental, emotional, spiritual and educational support. In addition to fundraising, the group relies heavily on community and corporate sponsorships to provide for its children. Those interested in sponsoring a student so they may attend the program, call 706-622-2144 and ask about the annual, semiannual and monthly donation options.
The center went back to normal operations in September and decided to be more than just an afterschool program.
"We came back this year not just as an after school program," Mayes said. "We're caring for every part of them as well as their families."