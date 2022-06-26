Even with clouds overhead Saturday morning, the marchers and participants in the Rome Pride parade created their own rainbows and sunshine as they celebrated love.
Hundreds turned out for the march, dressed in bright colors and waving flags, to be part of the city’s largest LGBTQ pride celebration ever.
“I was worried because Pride in a bigger town is about safety in numbers — but there were so many people here today,” said Russell Evans. “We had a small event in 2018 and then another in 2019. We had a few years where we couldn’t hold one, but we’ve come back with a bang in 2022.”
Signs were spotted in the crowd reading “Love wins” and “Have a gay day.” There were also several signs sporting pro-choice slogans in response to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday.
Towards the end of the march, there were several people holding signs in protest against the march and the planned drag queen storytime. That didn’t stop many people from handing them red hearts and flags and trying to dance with them to the music playing the whole route.
Organizer Justin Deal said he was a little worried about some of the protesters towards the beginning of the event, especially regarding the drag queen storytime. They moved that event to a different time and location within the festival to head off any potential disruptions.
“It feels so amazing to hold such a big event celebrating Pride,” Deal said. “We reached out to the community and the community reached back to us, and here we are today. We have over 40 sponsors and vendors and hundreds and hundreds of people here. And we’re expecting over a thousand by the end of the day.”
Sierra McDaniel was also worried about protesters at the event, but said she was heartened to see so many people come out in support.
“I’m really proud we do have a Pride event. I think it’s been long overdue, but I’m really happy to see such a large turnout,” McDaniel said. “I’m really proud of Rome today.”
Deal said they plan to make Pride a month-long event next year and provide some more educational events throughout the month of June.