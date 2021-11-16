In this 2020 picture, the Rev. Terrell Shields talks to 3-year-old Anthonius Barton who was waiting with his sisters Alysha Barton, 9, and Jaila Powers, 12, and mom, Bridgett Barton. The family helped deliver Love Feast meals to Hannah’s Haven.
Love Feast organizer Terrell Shields said they're still in need of desserts, warm clothing and volunteers for their annual event just a little over a week away.
The free Thanksgiving dinner, sponsored by the Concerned Citizens of Rome and Floyd County, has become a tradition for founder Rev. Terrell Shields and his family for the last 33 years. Over the years, the number has increased more and more, with upwards of 3,000 people gathering together for Thanksgiving.
This year’s feast will be carry-out only since organizers expect a large number of people and they want to keep volunteers and attendees safe. They will also be delivering meals to those who are homebound.
Those who can't make it to the Love Feast but need a meal delivered must call 706-234-2091 before next Wednesday to reserve a meal.
In addition to the dinner, coats and jackets will be available to anyone in need of one. Donations for the coat giveaway can be dropped off Nov. 24 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Rome Civic Center on Jackson Hill.
The organization is also asking for community members to drop off cakes, pies and other desserts after 6 p.m. on Nov. 24 as well.
Shields said they're still in need of volunteers for the time slots 11 a.m. through 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. through 3 p.m.
Anyone interested in making a monetary donation can make checks payable to “Thanksgiving Love Feast” and mail them to P.O. Box 161, Rome, GA, 30161. People can also send donations over Cashapp using the code $Lovefeast1987.
The Thanksgiving dinner will be served at the Rome Civic Center at 400 Civic Center Drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until meals run out. For any questions or more information, you can contact Shields at 706-234-2091.