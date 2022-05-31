Louis Byars finished his last day as Rome City Schools' superintendent on Tuesday on a positive note.
Byars, who became superintendent in 2017, said he was able to leave the school system in good standing educationally and financially. He pointed to an almost perfect score from the Cognia accreditation system and said that, under his leadership, it rose from around 340 out of 400 points to 381.61 points.
Moreover, he said the system is ending the year with one of the highest financial balances it has had.
Though it was difficult to choose just one thing from his career, Byars said one of his best accomplishments was increasing the graduation rate and closing the previously large educational gap in between student subgroups. With raising the graduation rate to a 92% average, Byars said any subgroup can be switched out for first place, and if there is a gap it was only by 1% or less.
Byars said the installment of special programs, like partnering with Atrium Health Floyd to give books to students, aims to break the cycle of poverty in order to improve the quality of student education. Though programs like these take a while to see results, Byars said he's tried to increase the number of opportunities for students to achieve success.
"I just know that Rome's going to continue to grow and be successful," he said.
Byars said he plans on using his retirement to spend time with his wife, Gina, his two daughters, their husbands and his three granddaughters.
Meanwhile, the board of education is using the Georgia School Boards Association to help search for a new superintendent.
At the moment, Board Chair Jill Fisher said, the board is waiting for the application period to close on June 5.
After that window closes, board members will meet with GSBA on June 28 to review candidates then shorten the list and move forward. Afterwards, GSBA will arrange interviews for the board to hold with the selected candidates.
Associate Superintendent Dawn Williams was appointed to serve as interim superintendent, effective June 1.