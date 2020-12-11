The Unified Land Development Code sub-committee held a virtual meeting this week to discuss chickens and how they should be regulated for land use in Floyd County.
The crux of the question came down to how many chickens should be allowed on certain lot sizes.
The topic has gone through numerous amendment changes and was up for a vote from the Floyd County Commission in late November. However, after hearing from the public, commissioners sent the amendment back to the sub-committee for review on the maximum number of chickens allowed.
Cliff Flagello, a resident of Battle Mountain subdivision, said he has about 10 chickens on his half-acre property. For people to get enough eggs, Flagello said 10 is a good number since not every chicken produces an egg everyday and they can easily die if not properly taken care of.
Sub-committee member Ivy Lowery said she doesn't believe chickens should be in subdivisions at all and be in more agricultural-residential zoning areas. Lowery said the birds can smell and be disruptive in a subdivision.
Members also discussed how half an acre might not be big enough for 10 chickens, but Planning Director Artagus Newell said planning department staff checked on Flagello's property and it is possible to have enough room for 10 chickens depending on the type and size of the coop.
When Building Inspection Director James Martin pointed out that chickens can also be quite noisy, Flagello countered saying that hens are quieter than most dogs.
However, it was agreed upon that roosters would be too noisy for subdivisions and suburban-residential zoned areas.
After a long discussion, the sub-committee came to these terms for the new land ordinance:
- For a half acre to .99 acre-size lot, a person can have up to 10 hens, no roosters and the coop must have a 25 ft. setback from the property line.
- For a one to 1.99 acre-size lot, a person can have up to 20 hens, no roosters and the coop must have a 25 ft. setback.
- For a two to 4.99 acre-size lot, the owner can have up to 30 hens, no roosters and a 50 ft. coop setback.
- For a five to 10 acre-size lot, the owner can have up to 40 hens, some roosters and a 50 ft. coop setback.
The new ULDC amendment will go before the planning commission during their Jan. 7 meeting for review and a recommendation before it goes to Floyd County Commission for a final vote.