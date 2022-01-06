The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission punted a proposal to reduce the minimum road frontage required for lots, sending it to the city commission without a recommendation.
This is a battle sparked by plans for a massive housing development in Silver Creek,
The planning commission deadlocked 4-4 Thursday on amending the side setback and frontage requirements in Rome. Under the proposed amendment, minimum lot frontage could be reduced to as little as 40 feet.
That amendment is controversial primarily because of a proposed development near Silver Creek which, if designed as presented in a preliminary sketch, would require the smaller lot frontages.
The overall proposal for Pleasant Valley Preserve subdivision by JTG Holdings would cover 264 undeveloped acres off Pleasant Valley Road — roughly bounded by Hampton Boulevard, Tom Bing Road and Boyd Valley Road.
The plans have sparked concerted opposition from residents in the area.
"Rome is known throughout the state of Georgia for its quality of life and the natural beauty of its foothills, rivers, forests, walking and biking trails," area resident Otis Raybon -- a former longtime Rome News-Tribune publisher -- wrote in opposition to the proposal. "We are not sure what course our leaders are seeking for the future of our beautiful area of Northwest Georgia, but it certainly doesn't seem to be in the best interests of those who have called Rome home for decades."
No site plan has been submitted to the planning commission for approval, but an initial presentation proposed a 1,018-home subdivision. The number of houses shown in that sketch would only be achievable with a smaller minimum lot frontage requirement.
The Rome City Commission voted to annex and rezone a portion of the land proposed for the development in October. Most of the assembled properties were already zoned for the development. The portion the city annexed was 70 acres at 572 and 431 Pleasant Valley Road.
One repeated concern is the condition of roads, like Chulio and Pleasant Valley roads, which residents say could deteriorate with the increase in traffic from a large development.
Another issue concerning lot frontage and the JTG proposal is that, even if the lot frontage reduction is approved, the county has so far declined to provide water services to the area.
The crux is that even if the city amends their frontage requirements, the county's remain the same under the current Unified Land Development Code. That means the county would be providing water services to an area that doesn't fit within its rules -- and that's an issue, County Manager Jamie McCord said.
"There might be something that can be worked out but we're not changing until we know what needs to be done," McCord said.
Another issue, brought up by planning commission members as well as the county manager, is the timing of the proposed amendment.
"Why did we make the decision to spend $200,000 on a ULDC rewrite if we are going to make amendments two months before it happens?" McCord asked.
The city and county jointly hired a consulting firm, Town Planning and Urban Design, to draft an updated ULDC. The current one, over 20 years old, has been described as a patchwork of amendments that has become an obstacle to developers.