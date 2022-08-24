Stalled sales tax distribution negotiations between Rome and Floyd County officials will get one more chance -- on the state-mandated deadline of Friday.
The Local Option Sales Tax Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. in the Sam King Room at City Hall. The group met Wednesday without much progress.
Officials from both sides politely re-iterated their positions, as they have done throughout the process, but neither side as of yet has been prepared to budge. At issue is the percentage of sales tax revenue each party -- Rome, Floyd County and Cave Spring -- receives. The city wants more, and although the county's official position is to seek more, they have stated they'll settle for the same split that's been in place for approximately 30 years. Cave Spring has maintained their split of the revenue is satisfactory.
Although everyone in the meeting agreed that the level of cooperation between Rome and Floyd County is almost unprecedented in Georgia, both sides seemed resigned that further progress in the negotiations was unlikely.
"Rome and Floyd County are the epitome of cooperation throughout the state," County Commissioner Allison Watters said.
Waters also presented documents detailing the historic nature of the original LOST agreement back in 1979, which detailed that the split was based exclusively on populations in the city versus the county. That population split is still very close to what it was then. In 1980, the city had 36.2% of the population versus the county's 62.7% of the population. Currently 38.3% of the population lives in the city and 60.5% in the county.
Based on that the sales tax split for the past several decades has been 56.5% of the revenue goes to the county, 41.7% goes to the city and the final 1.8% of the sales tax revenue goes to Cave Spring. Currently, that translates to $10,502,178 for Floyd County, $7,751,165 for Rome and $334,583 for Cave Spring.
Rome has proposed shifting that split to 51% of the sales tax revenue for the city, and the county has stated they can't weather that cut. Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord said that while the shift could reduce taxes in the city, it would also lead to an increase in taxes for county taxpayers.
"We don't have $1.3 million wiggle room for Rome to reduce taxes," McCord said.
Another issue is the potential that any cuts could lead to a reduction in services as well.
At the end of the meeting, Cave Spring Mayor Rob Ware suggested a solution might be found in the service delivery strategies, joint agreements for service between the city and county.
Rome City Commissioner Mark Cochran has repeatedly expressed the city's displeasure with the level of service as well as amount they're paying in three areas: the Floyd County Police Department, public works and the current parks and recreation agreement. Although both sides have showed a degree of interest in renegotiating any of the SDS agreements, they agreed that time is very short as the LOST deadline approaches.
Those talks will resume at a meeting this Friday at 8:30 a.m. at City Hall in the Sam King room.