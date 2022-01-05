Elena Hamric recently got back a small but very important piece of her past.
Many years ago, what is now Eagle Park in North Rome was once the Northside School. Hamric never attended Northside but as a young girl, her softball team would practice on the field there.
When she was 11 years old her boyfriend, Mike, gave her a little silver ring with an "E" engraved on it. But she lost the ring.
Mike died tragically a couple years after giving Hamric the ring but she would never forget their friendship. That was more than 50 years ago.
Hamric has never forgotten about the ring and recently while scrolling through the Rome Georgia History and Memories Facebook page she spotted a photo of a ring. It was HER ring.
A regular poster on the site, Marlon Brumbelow, had found the ring while metal detecting at Eagle Park. He finds rings often and tries to reunite them with their owners if he can.
Here's an excerpt from his post to the page:
Rome gave up another of its small treasures today. Some time in the past a young girl sat with a smile on her face as she admired the beautiful sterling silver ring that had been engraved with her initial. A fancy E. Maybe a boyfriend had slipped it onto her slim finger in hopes of one day replacing it with the sparkle of a diamond. I found it today while detecting an older park in North Rome called Eagle Park. From the depth it was found it appears to be an older ring. I have been told there was a school located at the park area in the past. If anyone knows more of the history of this park or school I would love to hear of it. Maybe someone reading this post actually knew the young girl who at one time lit up inside from such a small gift of love.
"I look for Civil War relics," Brumbelow said. "I'll find things and post them to that page and write a little history about them. This time I just happened to find a silver ring. I love getting personal items back to people."
He had no idea someone would claim this little silver ring. How could he know that the owner would be browsing Facebook and come across his post, then contact him about it.
And he certainly had no clue how much it would mean to her.
"Sometimes miracles happen, I reckon," Brumbelow said.
Earlier this week, Brumbelow and Hamric met at Eagle Park where he returned her precious ring to her. It was, of course, an emotional moment -- particularly for Hamric, who said she was astonished that after all this time she'd be reunited with the ring and with the memories it brought back.
"This would have been around 1969," she said. "I think I was either in 6th or 7th grade. My boyfriend at the time, Mike, he gave it to me. Mike died tragically when we were in the 9th grade. It was a real shock to all of our neighborhood and friends. We lived about 30 yards from each other. We tried to be sweet on each other for a little while."
Hamrick said she was scrolling the Facebook page because, like Brumbelow, she is a lover of history. And all of a sudden the ring caught her eye.
"I spent a lot of time at Northside," she said. "I went to North Rome but I was on a little girl's softball team and we practiced at Northside. After I read his post I realized it was possible that the ring was mine. I didn't know when or where I lost it."
She said after Mike died she thought about the ring many times. She kept a note he had once written to her but that was all she had. Until now. Fifty years have brought many changes to her life. But her hands haven't changed. When they met this week and Brumbelow returned the ring to her, it slipped onto her finger as if it had never left.
"It went on my finger and I couldn't believe it," she said. "All the memories came rushing back. My school, North Rome, doesn't exist any longer and neither does Northside. So this one tiny ring has brought back so much of my childhood -- Mike, my friends, riding my bike to play at Northside -- I've been grinning ever since Marlon gave me my ring back. It absolutely is a miracle."