The fact that the day enslaved Black Americans were freed became a federal holiday last week added an extra dash of encouragement to the Juneteenth festivities.
On top of that, the City of Rome formally recognized the holiday in a proclamation presented at the gathering.
“This is the second Juneteenth celebration of Rome. We have received an official proclamation from the City of Rome presented by our City Commissioner, Bonny L. Askew,” said Rome-Floyd NAACP President Sara Dahlice Malone. “This is a part of history, so if you are a historian, please start documenting this history right now.”
The program on Saturday hosted by Rome’s NAACP included city officials, church leaders, and citizens who shared words of inspiration, poetry, prayers and song to commemorate a day in which all Black Americans who had once been enslaved were pronounced free.
“And I saw, and behold a white horse: and he that sat on him had a bow; and a crown was given unto him; and he went forth conquering and to conquer,” the Rev. Terrell Shields read from the Book of Revelation.
Comparing the horse on which U.S. Army Maj. Gen Gordon Granger rode when reading the proclamation in Texas on June 19, 1865, to the continuing process to achieve equality, Shields spoke of a brighter future.
“My brothers and my sisters, the horse is not dead. The horse is still very much alive,” Shields said to the crowd. “Let us get on that white horse and ride until men and women, boys and girls, are free. But with freedom comes responsibility. And because you are free, you’re responsible to tell others and teach them how to be free.”
But to improve the future, one must have a grasp of the past.
“In order for us to know who we are, we have to know our history. We have to know where we came from and all that occurred,” Askew said. “Today is well on its way in helping us determine who we are.”
A discussion of an often hurtful past belongs in the forefront, in an effort to bring healing and unity, Berry College professor of religion Jonathan Parker said.
“Whatever your faith or creed, I believe we can make a movement of a whole group of people,” Parker said. “What we need right now is to listen to one another and to speak the truth. Let’s do this good work together.”
The event’s venue was moved due to the weather, from Greater Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church to the Charles C. Parker Center.
“I would like to thank the Rome Parks and Recreation Department for providing this venue at the last minute for us,” Malone said.
The program ended with a hymn:
”Lift every voice and sing
Till earth and heaven ring
Ring with the harmonies of Liberty
Let our rejoicing rise
High as the listening skies
Let it resound loud as the rolling sea
Sing a song full of the faith that the dark past has taught us
Sing a song full of the hope that the present has brought us
Facing the rising sun of our new day begun
Let us march on till victory is won...”