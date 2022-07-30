Kurt Stuenkel

Kurt Stuenkel, president and CEO of Atrium Health Floyd and executive vice president of Atrium Health
Atrium Health Floyd mobile mammogram bus visits Calhoun

In this April 2022 file photo, the Atrium Health Floyd Breast Cancer Center held a mobile breast cancer screening at Maximum One Realty in Calhoun. The bus served 20 patients, the majority of whom were uninsured and received the service for free.
Helipad at Atrium Health Floyd officially open

A Life Force helicopter arrives at the emergency department helipad at Atrium Health Floyd.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In