Longtime Rome News-Tribune city editor David Ray Royal passes away, services set for Sunday

A longtime city editor of the Rome News-Tribune, David Ray Royal passed away on Sept. 17 surrounded by his loving family.
In his 30-plus years at the newspaper David was known as a music lover, a great writer and a top notch line editor.
“When I first came to the newspaper David was night editor and we worked together a good bit,” Rome News-Tribune Executive Editor John Bailey said. “He taught me how to write a police brief. Better still, he taught me to always remember that the people we’re writing about — especially when covering crimes — were people and should always be treated with respect. David was a newsman down to his bones and his experience shaped how I view this profession. He’s made a lasting impact on how we cover Rome.”
Former editor Mike Colombo worked alongside David for nearly 20 years and remembered him as a hardworking colleague who had an eye for detail.
“David cared deeply about the Rome News-Tribune being accurate, fair and sensitive to the community the paper serves,” Colombo said. “His determination to double check facts, figures and sources is carried on today by the hardworking staff of the newspaper that remains the chronicler of life in Rome and Floyd County.”
David was born in Sylacauga, Alabama, and was raised in Ider, Alabama, by his parents Alonza and Mary Royal.
As an adult he moved to Rome, where he worked in the newspaper business. He spent 31 years with the Rome News-Tribune in various roles, and then worked for the Daily Tribune as a sports writer.
He spent his free time playing the guitar, fishing and yelling “Roll Tide.”
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Russell Royal and Arnold Royal. He is survived by his children Rachel Royal, Richard Royal and daughter-in-law Jessica West-Royal, Daniel Willingham and their mother, Joyce Royal; his sisters Patty Richie and her husband Gary, and Marie Black; brothers Finis Royal, James Royal, and Raymond Royal and his wife Vickie. Additionally, he is survived by many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service at Smith’s Chapel Cemetery will be held Sunday, Sept. 20, at 4 p.m. central standard time with Kerby Funeral Home directing.
In memory of Royal’s love of music, the family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to support a local artist or venue of your choosing.
In his honor, the family asks that you vote and take some time to go fishing.