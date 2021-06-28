Longtime Rome funeral director Parnick Jennings Sr. passed away over the weekend after a lengthy illness.
Jennings, 91, served multiple generations of Rome and Floyd County families over almost 70 years in the funeral home business.
He became a partner with his father in the Jennings Funeral Home in the 1950s after serving a two-year stint in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He opened a second location in West Rome and added a funeral home in Cartersville in the late 1970s before selling the business in 1988. He continued to manage the homes for a number of years before they were sold again.
Jennings and his wife, Margaret Eads Jennings, opened the Good Shepherd Funeral Home in West Rome in 2008.
His son, Parnick Jennings Jr., a Cartersville businessman, said while his father's health had been declining and he was no longer able to get out much that he always put others first and called families just about every day.
"His mind was still sharp," Jennings Jr. said. "My wife and I would watch Jeopardy with him and he'd know all the answers."
"He dedicated his life in service to the bereaved in our area and deserves to be honored," said Barry Henderson, former Floyd County coroner and owner of Henderson and Sons Funeral Home in Rome.
Born in Etowah, Tennessee in 1930, about six months before his father moved to Rome, Jennings was a graduate of the Darlington School and the University of Tennessee. He received a Master Mortician Degree from the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science 1955.
The Jennings name was synonymous with service to the community and beyond he founded an organization known as Carpenters for Christ in 1981. The group built new churches and did repair work to countless others through the years. He served on the Board of Trustees at Shorter University for a number of years and was also a leader of the local Salvation Army board for many years.
Professionally, he served as president of the Georgia Funeral Directors Association and was active with several other industry organizations.
Never one to sit still, Jennings hosted a gospel music program on WRGA radio for 44 years and a weekly gospel music program on local cable television for many years. He promoted gospel music concerts at the Rome City Auditorium throughout his career.
Jennings received the 2010 Hugh Burnes Christian Service Leadership Award.
He is survived by his wife Margaret Eads Jennings, a son James Parnick Jennings, Jr. of Cartersville and a daughter, Jan Jennings Musick of Rome.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Good Shepherd Funeral Home on the Alabama Highway.