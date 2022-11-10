longtimecountyemployees22.JPG

Floyd County officials recognized longtime county employees. In attendance were: Back row: Barry Jackson, Commissioner Scotty Hancock, John Glaze, Commissioner Larry Maxey, William Wacker, Erick Covington. Front row: Charles Stewart, Commissioner Rhonda Wallace, Commissioner Allison Waters, Debra McCain, Jennie Leonard and Commission Chair Wright Bagby.

 Amy Dawkins
