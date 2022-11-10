Floyd County officials recognized longtime county employees. In attendance were: Back row: Barry Jackson, Commissioner Scotty Hancock, John Glaze, Commissioner Larry Maxey, William Wacker, Erick Covington. Front row: Charles Stewart, Commissioner Rhonda Wallace, Commissioner Allison Waters, Debra McCain, Jennie Leonard and Commission Chair Wright Bagby.
Floyd County commissioners recognized 14 long-serving employees Tuesday night at their regular meeting. The employees recognized have worked for the county for between 10 and 30 years.
Commissioners also approved a request from Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation for an additional $32,000 in its budget next year to buy CivicRec software. The program is expected to make online registration and payments easier.
Commissioners also approved $5,000 for an ADA accessible sidewalk at the firing range and a concrete protection shelter for bomb training. Funding will come from the 2017 SPLOST earmark for infrastructure upgrades.
The board approved request from Richard B. Russell Regional Airport to a transfer of funds for T-hangar electrical upgrades on Rows A, B, and C.
Commissioners also approved a request to reorder a Ford F-350 Truck for Public Work; a Ford F-250 Crew Cab for Facilities Management; and a Ford F-250 Crew Cab XL for PAWS. All vehicles have been previously budgeted.
The following employees were recognized:
10 Years of Service: John Glaze, Sheriff’s Office; Erick Covington, Prison; Michael McElwee, Parks and Recreation; Jennifer Agpalo, Superior Court; William Wacker, Police Department; Larry Maxey, Board of Commissioners; Rhonda Wallace, Board of Commissioners.
15 Years of Service: Sharon McGuire, Juvenile Court; Debra McCain, Sheriff’s Office; Obie Duke, Sheriff’s Office.
20 Years of Service: April Burns Smith, PAWS.
25 Years of Service: Barry Jackson, Police Department.
30 Years of Service: Charles Stewart, Sheriff’s Office; Jennie Leonard, Finance.
Commissioners also approved the consent agenda with a single vote. Items are essentially housekeeping actions.
Tuesday’s vote covered a request from Parks & Rec for fee increases in some programs next year, and acceptance of an Atlanta Hawks grant for the youth basketball program.
The Floyd County Police Department also has two pending grants, $3,000 for its K9 program and $50,000 for SWAT.
Commissioners also went into closed session, to discuss property, litigation and personnel.
The next meeting of the Floyd County Commission is Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m., with caucus starting at 4 p.m. Both meetings are in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave., and are public.