Longtime Davies Shelters employee Brian Harris has been named as the new executive director, the board of directors announced Tuesday.
Harris has been involved with the Davies Shelters since 2015, first as a volunteer, then as a night manager, then as director of operations. He has been the interim executive director since August of 2022, managing both executive director and director of operations roles.
“I’ve been lucky to have met and worked with the people I have for the past few years," Harris said. "I like to learn, and I’ve found an ongoing stream of teachers working alongside Davies Shelters guests, staff, volunteers, the board, and our community partners.”
The board named him to the role in a unanimous vote, effective March 1.
“This year is the 20th anniversary of the founding of the Davies Shelters, and I can think of no one better to lead us into the next decade than Brian Harris,” said Board President Julie Smith. “His dedication to the mission, his compassion for the guests, and his tenacity to ensure that the shelter is financially stable are why the board chose Brian to become the next executive director.”
Harris holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in psychology from the University of West Georgia and is licensed as an associate professional counselor. He has practiced as an inhouse counselor at Davies since 2021.
He takes the reins of an organization that started with a rented house on South Broad Street and has grown to include the Men’s House, the Women and Children’s House, a food program and an inhouse counseling program.
“I’m honored to continue the work of so many before me, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to steward the Davies Shelters into the future," Harris said.