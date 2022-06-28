Over the past three months, police have noticed a spike in the number of opportunistic break ins of unlocked vehicles and they're recommending that people lock their car doors.
Floyd County police Sgt. Chris Fincher said that, since April, the number of thefts from vehicles rose to a total of 139 cases, with 47 of them taking place in the county and 98 in the city. Of that number, 63 took place in June -- with 51 in the city and 12 in the county.
The recent break-ins in the county primarily focused in the West Rome area, on Burnett Ferry and Billy Pyle roads as well as Ridgeview in Silver Creek and Shannon Village, Fincher stated. Within the city, reports have recently come from homes located on Leafmore Road, Redmond Circle, in Stonebridge and areas of South Rome.
Rome police Capt. Roy Willingham said that, at the moment, he's not sure if thefts in the city limits are connected. Fincher stated he believes that at least some of the cases in the county are related.
The primary items stolen in these crimes were firearms, cash, bank cards, computer devices and phones, Fincher said. Random items like cat food, fishing poles and clothes that had been stolen are leading police to believe these are crimes of opportunity.
Bad guys don't want to get caught, Fincher said, and the convenience of an unlocked door reduces the level of difficulty in committing the crime.
The best way to avoid it is to lock your door, Willingham said. Even if someone is at home, it doesn't mean someone won't break in to an unlocked car.
Fincher recommended residents have an evening lock up routine, when someone makes sure car doors are locked and valuables are taken out of cars before going to bed bed.