Over the last two years Lock & Dam Park has more than doubled its revenues and it is expected to bring in $155,000 by the end of 2021.
According to Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Director Todd Wofford, Lock & Dam Park's 2019 revenue -- which comes from a combination of camping fees and items bought at the Trading Post general store -- was around $65,000. Before 2020 and 2021, that was the record year for camping in local parks.
Recreation Services Manager Mary Hardin Thornton attributes the revenue increase to many reasons, but one of the biggest factors has been the transition to booking campsites online.
Lock & Dam Park has been listed on BookYourSite.com for a year as of this week, she said, and it's attracted people from all around the country to visit Floyd County and explore the lock and dam.
Before the switch, booking was done by hand over the phone, but Thornton said the change has been a lot more efficient for people looking to camp in the area.
The park has also seen a lot of upgrades over the past year, including new boat docks on the Coosa River. Thornton also said new signage has made the park more accessible to visitors.
In 2022, parks and rec is planning to add Wi-Fi to the park, which will be another major attracting factor.
"If we learned anything from the pandemic, it's that internet is now more of a necessity than an amenity," Thornton said.
Lock & Dam will also be hosting the third annual First Day Hike on New Year's Day. The past two hikes took place at 8 a.m., but Thornton decided to move it to 11 a.m. in the hope of seeing more people. Admission for the hike is $5 and will go toward educational programs at Lock & Dam Park.
The hike will go through the primitive campsites and the nature preserve at the park. It will last for about a mile, but participants are welcome to go farther into the park.
After the hike, parks and rec staff will provide a hotdog lunch for participants.