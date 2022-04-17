Bagwell Food Pantry's operations are now locally based, after Northwest Georgia Hunger Ministries, Inc. purchased the assets from HOPE Atlanta. The pantry was previously operated by Action Ministries, Inc.
“The Bagwell Food Pantry is a critical provider of quality food and nutrition and is dedicated to alleviating food insecurity throughout Northwest Georgia,” said Jason Willis, executive director of Northwest Georgia Hunger Ministries.
The food pantry is located in East Rome at 207 E. 19th St.
HOPE Atlanta will continue to offer housing support to those experiencing or at-risk of homelessness throughout the region.
“All employees of Bagwell have been retained to ensure no interruption of service to our community during the transition," Willis said.
Northwest Georgia Hunger Ministries, Inc. is a faith-based organization newly formed exclusively to address the growing need in the area. It was incorporated in November as Rome Action Ministries and registered its name change this month.
The food pantry serves over 200 families every week, packs and deliverws 1,600 packages of food to the city and county schools and works with Cancer Navigators to supplement the nutritional needs of cancer patients, among other initiatives, he said.
“Northwest Georgia Hunger Ministries is committed to meeting the food insecurity needs of our community more fully than ever, including moving to a larger facility in North Rome and opening a client choice pantry that better meets the needs of our clients.”
The region of Northwest Georgia has one of the highest rates of hunger and food insecurity in the state, Willis said.
Founded in 1900, HOPE Atlanta is metro Atlanta’s leading organization dedicated to fighting homelessness and hunger. In early 2021, it combined operations with Action Ministries, Inc. which included the Bagwell Food Pantry in Rome that has been serving the region for over 30 years by providing critical food and nutrition resources.
“We are delighted to have been able to entrust the future of Bagwell Food Pantry to a locally-based organization like Northwest Georgia Hunger Ministries, Inc. who will be able to maintain the critical operations necessary to address growing hunger insecurity in the region,” said Rocky Atkins, Board Chair of HOPE Atlanta. “We look forward to creating a strong partnership to offer a more complete source of relief to our mutual clients in the area.”
Note: This report clarifies that the Rome-based organization acquired the food pantry's assets from HOPE Atlanta.