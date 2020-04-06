Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Floyd County continued to grow slowly but steadily as the number of people infected with the disease continues to jump nationwide.
Statewide, cases jumped from 6,742 on Sunday to 7,314 cases on Monday at noon. The death toll of the virus remained the same in Floyd County at three, but rose to 229 for Georgia.
Local hospitals had 16 patients with the disease and the same number who had tested negative as of early Monday. There were still 37 patients awaiting test results.
Regionally the number of those who have been infected with the new coronavirus has also shown a steady increase with more heavily populated areas -- like Cobb County -- bearing the brunt.
Cobb County had 515 residents confirmed with COVID-19 and 25 deaths. Only Fulton County and Dougherty County in South Georgia had higher death tolls.
As of noon Monday there were 20 confirmed cases in Polk County, 24 in Gordon County, 179 in Bartow County, 3 in Chattooga County and 54 in Paulding County.
Of the 7,314 Georgians who have tested positive, 1,332 have required hospital treatment. However, of the over 31,000 tests administered only 23% of those tested positive.
Surgeon general warns of tough times ahead
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned Americans on Sunday to brace for a hard week of coronavirus deaths.
“This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment,” Adams said.
The virus is spread by droplets from coughs or sneezes. For most people, the virus causes mild to moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. But for some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause pneumonia. Over 263,000 people have recovered worldwide.
Illness has been compounded by shocking economic pain as all the world’s largest economies have ground to a halt, with 10 million jobs lost in the United States in the last two weeks alone.
New York City, the U.S. epicenter, New Orleans and Detroit face especially worrying days ahead. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are striking optimistic tones, insisting that hard weeks ahead will ultimately lead to the nation beginning to turn a corner.
In Georgia, even prisoners have been tasked with filling a need. Last month Georgia prisoners began the production of the masks, which can be hand-washed and reused at Central, Hancock and Pulaski state prisons. Ultimately, the plan is to make 85,000 masks so that each staff member and each inmate at all Georgia prisons has two masks.
As of Sunday evening, 17 inmates had tested positive for COVID-19, including two Lee State Prison inmates who have died, and 25 Department of Corrections staff members had confirmed cases, according to the agency’s website.
Georgia Tech, CVS set up testing sites
Georgia Tech opened a drive-thru rapid COVID-19 testing site Monday on its Midtown Atlanta campus.
The test site, a partnership between the state Department of Public Health and CVS Health, is operating at a parking deck at 352 Peachtree Place. At full capacity, the site will be able to conduct up to 1,000 tests per day.
The tests, offered by Abbott Laboratories will take about 30 minutes.
“Increased access to rapid testing remains one of our top priorities in order to identify more cases, get Georgians the care they need and prevent further infection in our communities,” Gov. Brian Kemp said. "This unique, public-private partnership will strengthen our testing capability as we continue to take the fight to COVID-19 in Georgia, and we are grateful for CVS Health's support to stop the spread of the virus."
Health care providers, including nurse practitioners and physician assistants from MinuteClinic, the company's retail medical clinic, will be onsite to oversee testing. Patients will need to pre-register in advance for a same-day appointment online at www.CVS.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing.
For the safety of patients and health care providers on site, no walk-ups will be allowed. Testing is limited to drive-through testing only.
“CVS Health is uniquely positioned to play a vital role in helping support both local communities and the overall health care system in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Troyen Brennan, vice president and chief medical officer of CVS Health. “Our ability to help coordinate the availability of rapid COVID-19 testing for Georgia citizens will bolster the state’s efforts to manage the spread of the virus and provide people with on-the-spot test results.”
The tests will be free of charge. Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.