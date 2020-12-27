UPDATE: Over 14,000 Floyd County voters have already cast ballots in the Jan. 5 runoff as of Sunday.
That's a turnout rate of 22.2%, with four days of early voting remaining. The numbers are from the U.S. Elections Project, which crunches daily data from the Georgia Secretary of State's office.
The majority, 9,724 ballots, were cast in person. So far, 4,376 absentee ballots have been returned, which is just under half the number requested.
The Nov. 3 presidential election drew 41,341 votes.
Statewide, 27.1% of eligible runoff voters have already weighed in.
Previously posted:
Monday starts the final week of early voting in the runoffs for two U.S. Senate seats and Public Service Commissioner. It runs through Thursday, then all precincts will be open on Election Day, Jan. 5.
The runoffs between Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock and between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Sen. David Perdue will determine the balance of power in the Senate.
Republicans only need one victory to maintain their majority, while Democrats need to win both seats to make Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote.
In the Public Service Commission race, incumbent Republican Lauren “Bubba” McDonald captured 49.7% of the vote in the November general election, barely falling short of the 50%-plus-one margin he would have needed to avoid a runoff.
Now, McDonald must go another round with Democratic challenger Daniel Blackman, who won nearly 47% of the vote in November.
McDonald, who served 20 years in the Georgia House of Representatives before joining the PSC in 1998, is taking a “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” approach to his reelection bid.
But Blackman said that strong business climate hasn’t spread throughout Georgia. He said he’s running for the PSC to help people in the less prosperous parts of the state through lower utility bills and expanded broadband connectivity.
Early voting has continued to go smoothly at local voting precincts, with only a couple scanner issues, according to interim Chief Elections Clerk Vanessa Waddell. However, the issues were quickly fixed and the rest has gone smoothly.
According to Floyd County Elections Board member Melanie Conrad, over 10,000 people have made their way to the polls early and about 8,000 absentee ballots have been sent out to voters in the county.
Of those 8,000, about half have been returned to the office, either by mail or at one of the following ballot drop boxes:
♦ Floyd County Elections Office, 12 E. Fourth Ave.
♦ Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway
♦ Anthony Recreation Center, 2901 Garden Lakes Blvd.
♦ Gilbreath Recreation Center, 110 Garden Ave. in Lindale
♦ Thornton Recreation Center, 105 North Floyd Park Road
After the holiday weekend is over, voters can cast their ballots at either the Floyd County Administration Building or at Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.