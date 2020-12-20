Close to 15% of Floyd County's registered voters have already cast ballots in the runoffs for Georgia's two U.S. Senate seats and a slot on the Public Service Commission.
Statewide, it was at 17.5% as of Saturday, according to the U.S. Elections Project. Led by Michael McDonald, a professor of political science at the University of Florida, the site uses data from the Georgia Secretary of State's files.
Floyd County's turnout was at 14.9% overall. With 62,240 registered voters, 9,272 people had their ballots accepted either at one of the two precincts or by mail.
So far, 8,588 local voters have requested absentee ballots and 3,620 of them have been returned with votes. None of those have been rejected.
Another 5,652 people have cast ballots in person at one of the two univeral early voting precincts: the Floyd County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave., and Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle.
Both precincts will be open through Wednesday this week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will host a final week of early voting after Christmas.
All precincts will be open on Jan. 5, Election Day, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Democrat Jon Ossoff is challenging Republican Sen. David Perdue, whose six-year term ends at noon on Jan. 3.
Democrat Raphael Warnock is facing off against Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler. She was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to replace Johnny Isakson, who resigned last year for health reasons. The winner will serve Isakson's remaining term, through 2022.
The races have drawn national attention because they will determine control of the Senate. Republicans hold 50 of the 100 seats. Democrats have 48 including independents Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Angus King of Maine, who caucus with them.
Ossoff and Warnock must both win for control to shift to the Democrats. Although it would be a 50-50 split, ties are broken by the vice president, who will be Democrat Kamala Harris.
Also on the ballot is the Public Service Commission runoff between Democrat Daniel Blackman and incumbent Republican Lauren "Bubba" McDonald. The 5-member PSC regulates Georgia Power and other utilities in the state.
Floyd County voters using absentee ballots can return them by mail or iput them in one of the five drop boxes:
♦ Floyd County Elections Office, 12 E. Fourth Ave.
♦ Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway
♦ Anthony Recreation Center, 2901 Garden Lakes Blvd.
♦ Gilbreath Recreation Center, 110 Garden Ave. in Lindale
♦ Thornton Recreation Center, 105 North Floyd Park Road