Three more people were arrested on drug trafficking charges late this week adding to the number of significant drug arrests by the Rome Floyd Metro Task Force over the past few months.
“These arrests are a result of cooperation between the community and law enforcement,” said Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher. “Neighbors see things that are suspicious and contact police.”
Glenn Everett Alexander, 54, and Armani Monette Alexander, 18, were arrested when the task force raided a home on Runway Drive Thursday afternoon, according to Floyd County Jail reports.
Glenn Alexander is charged with cocaine trafficking and possession after police found 55 grams of cocaine and over 64 grams of marijuana, according to Floyd County police. Armani Alexander was charged with felony possession of over one ounce of marijuana. Glenn Alexander is being held without bail.
Also on Thursday night, the task force raided a home on Oakwood Drive which resulted in another arrest.
Nicole Lynn Sexton, 34, is charged with possession of cocaine, marijuana and Schedule II narcotics with intent to sell. She was also charged with possession of drug related objects and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.
When entering the home, police encountered a 2-year-old child unattended in the room containing all the narcotics, which resulted in the charge of felony cruelty to children for Sexton, jail reports stated.
Earlier this week, the task force raided a home on Rockmart Road and discovered meth, cocaine and marijuana as well as stolen goods, according to police. Tykela Ravon Stubbs, 47, is charged with possession and drug trafficking following his arrest, reports state. Additional theft charges were filed Friday after police found over $1,500 worth of merchandise they say was stolen from his employer.
He is also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of drug related objects.
“Many of these arrests are the result of long-term investigations,” Fincher said. “It takes time to get all the pieces together, but we don’t believe any of these are connected.”
The task force also charged three people with trafficking in narcotics after a raid at a home on Old Summerville Road on Dec. 16.
Margaret Mattie Champion, 41; Bradley Lamar Justice, 43; and James Matthew Mason, 48, were charged with trafficking of narcotics, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth and possession of drug-related objects.
In another case, an Adairsville man, Tommy Michael Thornton, 35, was arrested on a meth trafficking charge on Dec. 9 after an incident on Grace Drive, reports state. Thornton is charged with possession of over an ounce of meth as well as packaging materials and a digital scale. Another man, 47-year-old Dennis Scott Dutton, of Lithia Springs, also faces drug charges stemming from that incident, according to reports.
In November, the task force raided a house on Malone Drive which netted over 10 ounces of meth as well as quantities of ecstasy, Tramadol and Adderall.
Nick Alan Adams, 45, was charged with trafficking in that bust, which is his fourth arrest on similar charges according to Floyd County Jail reports.
Another drug investigation in November also netted the arrest of four people, including a Cave Spring police officer.
Terry Lee Wheeler, 52; Miranda Elane Dial, 36; and Claude Clifford Terhune IV, 27, are all charged with felony conspiracy to traffic meth and use of a communication device in facilitating the commission of a felony. Warrants state that Wheeler, Dial and Terhune conspired to sell just under 50 grams of methamphetamine on Aug. 6.
As part of that round-up, agents also arrested 35-year-old Marvin James Armstrong, of Summerville. He was arrested and charged with felony conspiracy to possess a Schedule II controlled substance as well as use of a communication device to commit a felony. Armstrong was later fired from the Cave Spring Police Department as a result of his arrest.
The month prior, the task force raided a house on Azalea Street on Sept. 14, netting over an ounce of meth, syringes and a broken glass pipe. Christopher Lee Astin, 38, was charged with trafficking meth as well as felony burglary, criminal damage to property, reports state.