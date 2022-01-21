The white flag is flying outside the Salvation Army and that means those needing shelter from the cold are welcome.
Captain Paula Blevins with the Salvation Army said they put out their white flag when temperatures drop below 32 degrees and that's a sign to residents and the public that anyone who needs shelter can stay on a cot overnight.
"We provide them with a cot and a blanket and they can stay until 10 a.m. the next day," Blevins said. "We did have people (Thursday) night and we expect a few days of really cold weather so we're probably going to keep that white flag out until early next week."
She said those staying at the facility, located at 317 E. First Ave., also get breakfast and a cup of coffee.
They can shelter up to 10 people, Blevins said, but when temperatures drop this low, they'll take in folks as long as they have any space to accommodate them.
"We start that intake as early as 7 p.m.," she said. "Thursday night we had three people standing at the door waiting to get in."
Since they're sheltering more people, Blevins said their resources are running a little low. Donations of coffee, powdered creamer and styrofoam cups would be appreciated as well as quick breakfast items such as pop tarts and oatmeal.
"We try to serve a hot breakfast when we can but it just depends on what we have on hand," she said. "We also nee snack items we can send out with them during the day. And we're running low on bottled water."
The salvation army is also in need of handwarmers and twin or full size blankets since they provide residents with blankets that they get to take with them when they leave.
The William S. Davies Homeless Shelter also looks at the forecast to determine some daily activity.
Executive Director Devon Smyth said normally guests at the shelter must leave for the day at 8 a.m. Mondays through Fridays and at 9 a.m. on the weekend.
"But until the temperature gets above 32 degrees our guests don't have to leave until much later in the day," she said. "We don't want them out in that extreme cold so we just watch the forecast and wait for it to warm up a bit."
She said she expects the numbers of guests at the shelter to jump during the next few days. There is room for additional guests at the moment.
But that means the shelter needs additional supplies of household items.
"Whatever you'd use in your own home, we use here," Smyth said. "We need things like laundry pods, dishwashing pods, toilet paper and bleach. Think of all the things you'd use around your house and we use it, just more of it."
Smyth said the shelter is always in need of breakfast foods. They try to serve guests a breakfast with something hot and something cold so they need cereal, milk, biscuits, cinnamon rolls, eggs, bacon and sausage.
"Our weekend manager always makes biscuits and gravy on the mornings she's here," Smyth said. "The residents love it so we try to make sure we have all the ingredients on hand. We're just trying to keep everyone warm, safe and well."