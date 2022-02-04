In this February 2019 file photo Theo Kislat, a Bear Cub Scout with Pack 113, unloads boxes of food which he then sorted into the blue barrels behind him. The Scouts and the Rome Rotary Club sorted the food for the Salvation Army who will give it to those in need or use it to supplement their food pantry.
Saturday morning local Scouts in Troop and Pack 113 will hit the streets as part of the annual Scouting for Food initiative.
This will be the first phase of the yearly food drive, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Rome. Scouts will go door to door putting paper door hangers on each home notifying the resident of how to participate.
Next week on Saturday, Feb. 12, the Scouts will pick up any canned goods, nonperishable items and toiletries at the doorstep of the residence. In Floyd County, the Scouts will deliver that food to the food bank at the Salvation Army. Members of the Rome Rotary Club assist with the collection effort at the Salvation Army warehouse off East First Avenue.
For anyone else who would like to donate to the food drive, they can drop donations off at the Salvation Army at 317 E 1st Ave. or at the Scout Store at 1013 North Fifth Ave. Regionally there also are drop off points in Polk and Chattooga Counties.
The following area food collection sites on Saturday, Feb. 12:
Polk County – drop off at the office of Kirby L. Brown, DMD, PC, 630 Goodyear Avenue, Rockmart. Helping Hands will be the beneficiary. Drop-off is from noon until 2 p.m.
Chattooga County – drop off at the Community Resource Center of Chattooga County, 103 7th Street, Summerville. Drop-off is from noon until 2 p.m.