Tonight at 8:20 p.m., Floyd County high schools and Darlington School will join the national Be the Light campaign.
Armuchee High, Coosa High, Model High and Pepperell High will turn on the stadium lights at their respective football stadiums every Friday through May 22. The lights will stay on for 20 minutes to honor the Class of 2020.
Darlington's Chris Hunter Stadium will be lit from April 17 through May 1, Darlington will be celebrating the 115 members of Darlington’s Class of 2020, not only with a lit stadium but also on the school’s video scoreboard. For 115 minutes, the seniors will be honored with their names shown during the first week and their senior pictures throughout the second week.
People are asked to drive by, honk their horn or turn on their porch lights but to not get out and gather. School officials urged everyone to remain in compliance with the Governor’s orders for social distancing and grouping.
The Darlington Community is also encouraged to show the Class of 2020 just how loved they are by wearing PURPLE on Monday April 20, 2020. Wear your best PURPLE, post a picture on social media, use #PURPLEPRIDE2020 in your post, and tag Darlington School.