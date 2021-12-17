Both Rome and Floyd County Schools are aware of a TikTok challenge referencing school violence for today and are increasing security accordingly, but at this point no direct threats have been made to either school system.
This social media “challenge” is yet another example of a national trend that encourages users to participate in dangerous, illegal activities, and spread false information.
There have not been any direct threats against either school system.
However, charges were filed Thursday in a bomb threat made to West Central Elementary this past week.
"Two juveniles, ages 11 and 12, were charged with making the false bomb threat at West Central School last week," Rome Police Department Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett said Friday. "The charges were filed Dec. 16. The investigation is still active and a third juvenile may be charged."
The school was evacuated and no one was harmed.
Friday there was an increased police presence at Rome schools and both school systems encouraged students to report any suspicious activity and parent to speak to their children about social media responsibility.
"We continue to work closely with our chief safety and security officer and school resource officers to monitor these types of social media trends to ensure our schools remain safe," according to Floyd County Schools. "Families, we ask you for your partnership as parents and guardians to help us address these types of challenges on social media and to encourage and support digital citizenship."
In Polk County, the Polk School District posted the decision to not hold classes on the final day of the fall semester on Facebook late Thursday night. The post states they had received reports of threatening posts that were circulating on social media.
"Out of an abundance of caution, there will be no school on Friday, December 17, 2021, for Polk School District students," the post stated.
"We apologize for the inconvenience but are appreciative of those that have made reports regarding threatening social media posts that are circulating within the last hour. We have turned all information over to our law enforcement agencies. Together, we can continue to partner to keep our schools safe."