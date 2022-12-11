The Floyd County Board of Elections and Registrations will have a called meeting on Monday to certify the results of the Dec. 6 runoff election for United States Senate.
The called meeting will begin at 3 p.m. at the Floyd County Election Center, located at 18 E. 12th St.
Incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock won the statewide vote over his Republican challenger Herschel Walker by a margin of 51% to 49%, according to the unofficial results from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.
However, Walker won big in Floyd County, netting 71% of the vote to Warnock’s 29%. Warnock was the favorite in East Rome, 914 to 892, and in South Rome, 442 to 113. Walker handily won the county’s other 23 precincts.
Georgians turned out in droves to cast their ballots during early voting, with more than 1.7 million voting during the newly shortened period. Total turnout topped 3.5 million, a record for a midterm runoff in Georgia.
Turnout was 50.2% of Georgia’s 7 million eligible voters. In Floyd County, just under 47% of the 60,369 registered voters cast ballots in the runoff.
Of the 28,315 local runoff voters, 11,653 voted in advance the week prior to election day. There was only one day of weekend voting, on Sunday, Nov. 27, with 509 voting in person at the elections officer and 333 voting at the Anthony Recreation Center in Garden Lakes.
After the results are certified, the elections board will hold its regularly scheduled meeting. The caucus is scheduled to start around 3:15 p.m. with the regular meeting to follow at 4 p.m.
The board will get a report on the runoff from outgoing elections supervisor Pete McDonald and new elections supervisor Akyn Bailey. They will also consider any new business that may come before them.
The public can also make comments, limited to three minutes per participant.