Local Rotary clubs, Berry College partner in hybrid chestnut tree planting initiative

American chestnut trees were among the giants of the forests across the eastern United States but in 1904 a fungus killed more than 4 billion trees. A partnership is seeking to re-introduce a fungus resistant hybrid of those trees around Rome.
The Rome and Seven Hills Rotary Clubs, in partnership with Berry College and Georgia Chapter of The American Chestnut Foundation, intend to plant hybrid American chestnut trees at homes, parks and businesses -- they just need a place to put them.
"The goal is to plant 50-100 hybrid American chestnut trees in and around Rome at homes and businesses," organizer John Quinlivan said.
There is no charge for the trees but applicants must be willing and able to maintain them, especially during the critical early years of their growth.
Selections will be based on location with a preference to sites more visible to the public, landowner willingness and ability to participate in planting and maintenance and the order in which applications are received.
Those selected to receive trees will be notified in late November or early December. Planting will occur between December and February. Specific planting dates will be determined in coordination with landowners.
Volunteers from Rotary, Berry College and the chestnut foundation will help plant trees and provide landowners instruction as well as supplies and equipment for maintenance.
Coming back from the blight
Once the fungus that caused the chestnut blight was introduced, it spread quickly and in less than half a century, it had killed more than 4 billion trees.
Martin Cipollini, a professor of biology at Berry College, alongside his wife Kathy Patrick, the president of the state chapter of the chestnut foundation, have headed up a push to reintroduce a blight resistant strain of trees in Northwest Georgia.
The reintroduction of the chestnuts is facing not only the issue of blight but also disease that causes rot in the root structure and lower portion of the trees.
Thus far, the hybrid of smaller blight resistant Chinese chestnut trees and American chestnut trees seem to be able to survive the blight. The end goal is to transfer that resistance from the Chinese chestnuts to trees that are primarily American Chestnuts, but it's still a work in progress.
They've planted orchards of the trees in several places in Northwest Georgia, including several places in Berry College and one in Chattooga County just across the Floyd border off Haywood Valley Road.
They're looking for volunteers and people who are interested in reintroducing the American chestnut, Cipollini said. He's also excited about expanding the reintroduction of the trees.
"We haven't, up to this point, had one organization with multiple planting sites," he said. "They're going to provide some funding for us and we'll provide trees and basic needs to maintain their trees for a number of years."
If you’d like to participate in this project by planting five chestnut trees on your property, please contact Tressie Wilson at treswilson@charter.net.