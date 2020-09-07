A proposed maximum daily concentrations for water pollutants in local bodies of water was approved by the Rome Water and Sewer committee and will go before the city commission in their next meeting.
The resolution adjusts the 24-hour maximum concentrations for pollutants in the water.
The recommendations change the amount of milligrams of per liter for pollutants in the water. For instance it placed a limit for ammonia content where there had been none prior but allowed for higher levels of copper, nickel, lead and zinc.
They spoke of preventing a number of pollutants that could be a concern and limiting the amount of phenol introduced into the waters by local industries. Phenol is an antiseptic and disinfectant used in many industries for a variety of reasons.
The resolution will go before the city commission for discussion and possible approval at its Sept. 14 meeting.
The board also discussed rerouting a sewer line exposed by the erosion on the banks of the Coosa River. The issue is concentrated on a section of sewer on Horseleg Creek Road right off Shorter Avenue.
"It's been a long term headache," Commissioner Jamie Doss told the committee.
Officials contacted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers about stabilizing the riverbank, but Boyd said it’s not feasible. There is no funding available to combat what the Corps views as natural changes and officials told commissioners anything the city did on its own would become its responsibility to maintain.
Water and Sewer Committee Chair Randy Quick said they will move the pipe system to a more stable area and expected the completion date for the project to be in early 2021.