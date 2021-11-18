Both the Floyd County Republican Party and Floyd County Democratic Party are getting their nominations together after the Georgia Senate passed the Floyd County Elections Board bills.
The bill passed the House 150-7 earlier this week and it passed the Senate Wednesday 38-1. Now, the bill will go before Gov. Brian Kemp, who has up to 40 days to sign them or they automatically become law.
Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, said he hopes the governor will sign them into law on Friday.
"We want to get this done as quickly as possible so the new board can be assembled," he said.
Under the legislation, the three-member Floyd County Elections Board is dissolved and replaced with a five-member board. Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome; Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee; and Rep. Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville, all sponsored the bill.
The five members would be appointed by the Floyd County Commission.
Commissioners would choose four of the members from lists submitted by county executive committees of the two local political parties whose candidates for Georgia governor received the most votes in the previous election. At this point, that means two members from the Floyd County Republican Party and two from the Floyd County Democratic Party.
The fifth member would be selected by the Floyd County commissioners and would serve as chairperson of the board.
Hufstetler said the local legislators modelled the new board after Bartow County's election board, which has seen some success over the years.
"I think having both parties at the table and being part of the process has been very beneficial for them," he said.
Commissioners contacted the local political party chairs and asked them to send four nominations each for the commission to review and decide on.
The bill states that the board would have to be ready by Dec. 1, but Hufstetler said the deadline can be flexible. However, he and the rest of the legislators want the board to be ready before the first of the year so they can prepare for the 2022 primaries.
Republican Party Chair Randy Smith said they already have their list ready and will send it to the commissioners after the bill becomes law.
"I'm very enthusiastic about this change," Smith said. "I've been involved in poll watching for the 2020 election and the January runoff. I've wanted to see some changes and I consider this the movement in the right direction."
Smith said he looks forward to working with the new board and "have elections in Floyd County be trusted by all citizens."
Democratic Party Chair Latonya Burrell said the party is still working on their list, but it will be ready before Dec. 1.
"I wasn't aware of how much work was put on three individuals (on the current elections board) so I think this shift from three to five will be best for the board in the long run," she said.