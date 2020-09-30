If you see a Rome or Floyd County police officer while you're out, keep an eye out for pink on their uniforms.
Starting Oct. 1, officers from both departments will have pink badges and pink armbands on them in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett said they usually wear ribbons to support other types of cancer and causes during the particular awareness period.
However, while at a conference in 2019, she and Chief Denise Downer-McKinney saw pink badges for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
After learning about the badges, Burnett and the chief talked about how some RPD officers have gone through breast cancer or have family members that have been through it. The two then decided to bring the idea to their officers and see if they would be interested in purchasing the badges.
Since the badges couldn't be paid for by city funding, officers agreed to buy badges with their own money.
This marks the second year of the department using the badges and Burnett said they show solidarity not only with breast cancer survivors in the police department, but the community in general.
FCPD's female officers will wear their own pink badges in October, but the male officers will have pink armbands on their uniforms. Sgt. Chris Fincher said the month also kicks off their fundraising for Christmas with Cops.
"Our male officers will have the opportunity to grow a beard in exchange for a monthly donation to that fund," he said. "Our female officers also get to contribute to the fund and in exchange to wear the pink badge."