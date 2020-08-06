Floyd County's special purpose local option sales tax collection has increased from last year's collection, despite the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the economy.
County Manager Jamie McCord said the SPLOST collection, as well as the local option sales tax collection, for July is 8% higher than the 2019 collection.
He said there isn't an exact reason why, but McCord partially attributed the increase to the marketplace facilitator tax that was passed by the Georgia General Assembly in February. The legislation imposes state sales tax on online purchases from third parties that sell through "facilitators" like Amazon, Ebay and Google.
"I think that's had an impact and has tried to lessen some of the COVID issues," he said.
McCord went on to say that each month's sales tax revenue has been ahead of their initial projections so far this year, with the exception of June and January.
During the spring and early summer, construction crews finished up the first phase of the State Mutual Stadium upgrades funded through a $2 million earmark in the 2017 SPLOST. This included the installation of new LED lighting and the expansion and renovation of the team store and fan assist area. Due to the cancellation of the Rome Braves season, they were able to finish ahead of schedule, McCord said.
The next phase will be the terrace renovation, but McCord said the county and the Braves are looking at adjusting the plan for the project. The original plan was to do a complete enclosure of the area with additional group seating.
"We're really moving forward with the terrace after some additional talks with the Braves. We hope to get it back underway here in the next month or so," McCord said.
About a mile down the road at the jail, construction crews have been hard at work on the SPLOST-funded medical wing expansion and upgrades. Over a third of the construction has been completed and they hope to have it finished by the end of November.