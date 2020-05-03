Spring is normally a busy time for the all-volunteer staff of Floyd Felines with new kittens being born throughout the season -- many to mother cats who are strays or in homes that can’t care for them.
This year has hit the nonprofit harder than others.
With Floyd County Public Animal Welfare Services closing its intake of stray cats as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Floyd Felines has been bombarded with requests for help to take in both kittens and adult cats. The group has taken in over 75 unfunded cats and kittens from emergency situations since the start of the new coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re not normally an intake for cats, but we did what we could to make sure we could help where we are needed most,” Sarah Herndon said.
Herndon, who is a member of the cat rescue’s board of directors, has put out a plea to the public to provide assistance any way they can, from monetary donations to just getting out the word about spaying and neutering.
“The crisis that this has created in our community is overwhelming, after all, it is kitten season,” Herndon wrote in a Facebook post. “We are still getting urgent requests to help cats and kittens in our community. We’re stretched so thin, and there is no end in sight.”
The situation was escalated recently when the group was called in to get a mother cat and seven kittens from outside a house that was abandoned after the resident died. All of them tested positive for feline immunodeficiency virus.
“We will have to house and care for them for months until they can be retested, and then we’ll pray for a negative test result,” Herndon said.
Two other adult cats were also caught at the house and they are working to catch more that are in the area. Herndon said it will cost over $1,000 to take care of these animals over an extended time and fully vet, with other litters just like them.
“COVID stopped a lot, but it didn’t stop the kittens from coming,” Herndon said.
Donations are accepted through the group’s website via PayPal at floydfelines.org, or through the group’s Facebook page. They are also continuing their adoptions, only by appointment as a precaution for the safety of their volunteers and adopters as well.
“We have had a number of inquiries about kittens, but we also have a number of adult cats who would make great family members,” Herndon said. “So we try to open people’s eyes that we have senior cats that need caring, loving homes too.”
But Herndon reiterated that having neighborhood cats spayed or neutered is a big help in controlling the number of cats they have to help.
“That reduces not only the crisis now, but the ongoing crisis we have in our community,” Herndon said. “It’s the best way you can help.”