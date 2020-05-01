Projections are used as a guide in the age of data and technology, never more so than in the last two months as the world has been gripped by the spreading threat of a new pandemic.
But they are a map of only what might come true, not an accurate portrayal of how things will go. Early projections led to a step up in safety measures and crisis preparation at local hospitals and health care facilities.
So as the number of local reported cases of COVID-19 began to level off during the middle of April, leaders in the medical community — including those at Floyd Medical Center, Redmond Regional Medical Center and Harbin Clinic — began to look at what actions they would take next.
“I like to say that we, as health care leaders, look beyond the hill,” Redmond CEO John Quinlivan said. “I think we got our plans together much quicker than others. And by time we finished putting those plans in place we realized the tsunami we were expecting was more of just a ripple.”
It’s been a month and a half of some of the strictest visitor and safety procedures implemented at local health care facilities. Hospitals are opening back up to elective and non-emergency surgeries, and staff once designated for emergency patient care duty are now returning to their regular positions.
Local medical experts urge that health and preventive measures remain in place, but the next steps in this crisis are here.
“It’s been an amazing journey and we’re not done yet,” Floyd Medical Center President Kurt Stuenkel said. “What’s been amazing about it is the breadth and scope of it. The whole world has been turned upside down. It’s all absolutely unprecedented. And if there is any good to come out of it, there is not much except for this — people have stepped up and will do whatever necessary to help others.”
Prepared for the worst
When local medical experts looked at the projections of the impact of COVID-19 early on for Rome and Floyd County, there were indications things could get bad.
Quinlivan said early March projections had Redmond expecting three to five times its maximum occupancy. For a facility with only 230 beds normally available, they began to form a five-phase expansion plan for the hospital that would take over every space available before moving into tents set up in the parking area.
“We recognized we would be doing very little surgery, so we repurposed staff that worked in those capacities and integrated them into patient care,” Quinlivan said, adding they also worked with Harbin Clinic to include their physicians in the plan as well.
“Beyond that, we would have went into the surrounding buildings and started recruiting retired physicians and nursing students to help with staffing. By the time we got to that point, we realized the curve was very much flattening and it looked like a lot of this was not going to be necessary.”
Floyd Medical Center put together its own plan, which included its materials management staff obtaining personal protection equipment from all available sources, using a floor of the Kindred Hospital building next door to house COVID-19 patients and setting up a level of a parking deck to accommodate 200 patients.
“We put in the planning for what thought would be a surge in cases that would need to be cared for,” Stuenkel said. “We have the facilities. Thankfully we have not had to take full advantage of them yet. But we will be prepared for that time if it comes and whatever happens in the future.”
As of Friday afternoon, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 145 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Floyd County since the beginning of March. Fulton and Dekalb counties top the list of counties with the most cases with 2,847 and 2,052, respectively. Only 10 patients who had tested positive for the new coronavirus were being treated at local hospitals.
“I actually think we’re in a pretty good place,” Harbin Clinic CEO Kenna Stock said, adding that the peak for net new cases in our area appears to have been on or about April 14.
“Since that time, we have seen a steady decline in the number of new diagnoses. That doesn't mean that there will be no more hospitalizations or we won’t have others that will die because of it. But the demand for hospitalizations and the number of COVID-related deaths have been diminishing since that peak.”
Not business as usual
All three entities will continue to follow certain safety precautions, such as screening everyone who enters their facilities and practicing social distancing while also encouraging staff and patients to wash their hands frequently and not touch their face.
“I don't know that any of us are thinking of this as reopening. The reality is we never closed,” Stock said. “But as we think about this new stage of the pandemic, past the immediate crisis, I don’t know if any of us think of that as business as usual.”
Redmond took its temporary emergency tents down in the last few weeks. Floyd and Redmond are starting to reschedule elective surgeries and procedures. Stock said Harbin will have elective services like what are offered at its vein surgery center, and endoscopy and gastrointestinal lab available again by Monday.
“Our doctors, I think, are eager to have patients calling and seeking appointments, and we’re available to do that,” Stock said. "We’re seeing some of our practices return to a more normalized state as patients call in for appointments, and we expect to see that evolve over the next 4-6 weeks.”
Stock said they will continue to offer HarbinCONNECT as an option for patients to access health care providers without coming into an office for non-emergency treatment and analysis.
“We may be entering a new normal right now where we have to remain prepared for any resurgence,” Stuenkel said. “My hope is people will come back to the health care system and engage because it’s better for everybody’s long-term health.”
Getting past the fear
A phenomenon that local physicians have warned local medical leaders about is people delaying seeking care for chronic illnesses because of the threat of possibly contracting COVID-19 at a doctor’s office or emergency room.
“People of course have been responding to the shelter-in-place orders, but things like heart attacks and heart disease are not going away,” Stuenkel said. “Hospitals are a safe place.”
“The challenge now is not so much preparing for COVID as much as helping people overcome the fear of COVID,” Quinlivan said. “What people do normally to take care of themselves they are not doing because of the fear of COVID.”
Quinlivan relayed a story of a healthy 24-year-old woman who became very ill and her family could not convince her to get medical attention while the pandemic was going on. She was finally brought in early one morning, admitted to Redmond’s critical care unit and immediately intubated.
She died in the afternoon and was determined to have a bacterial infection that is fully treatable for someone her age.
“The mortality rate for a 24-year-old with COVID-19 is almost zero,” Quinlivan said. “If she had contracted it, there is nearly a 100% chance she would have survived.”
Quinlivan warns that people’s unwillingness to go to the doctor or hospital could lead to an increase in certain types of cancer and the return of childhood diseases that have been eradicated.
“As a society, as a community and as a world, we need to get over the fear of COVID and get back to taking care of ourselves and what we know is a danger to our health,” he said.