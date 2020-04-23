As businesses around Georgia are set to begin reopening, local leaders say they're getting a lot of feedback from local businesses who want to follow guidelines to keep their employees and customers safe.
Rome City Clerk Joe Smith said his office has received more calls regarding the businesses that will be allowed to resume full operation on Monday, like restaurants, than those that are part of Friday’s reopening group.
The majority of calls have been concerning further guidelines from Kemp’s office or other statewide organizations similar to the Georgia State Board of Cosmetologists and Barbers released on Wednesday.
“The few calls that we have had from restaurant owners who are seriously considering opening are in regards to them making certain that they do it the right way and the safest way for their customers, and meet the governor’s guidelines,” Smith said. “They have wanted something in writing to make sure they follow his instructions to a T.”
City Manager Sammy Rich said his office and the city clerk’s office are doing what they can to help make sense of the Gov. Brian Kemp's order for local business owners, but it all is coming down from the state.
“We’re essentially on the sidelines as it applies to regulations for businesses reopening under COVID-19,” Rich said. “Really, our restaurant community is clamoring for a little more detail. And the assumption is that could come at any time now.”
All businesses that do reopen, whether Friday, Monday or anytime during the state’s public health state of emergency, will have to follow social distancing guidelines and meet the minimum basic operations set forth in Kemp’s executive order.
These include screening employees, suspending the use of pin pads for payment, increasing space between employees and customers, and enhancing sanitation of workplaces.
Floyd County manager Jamie McCord said that the county is following the governor's order to allow non-essential businesses to reopen and the phase one guidelines sent out by the White House last week.
"They're pretty clear on what you should do and can do and shouldn't do," McCord said.
The county manager went on to say that the guidelines are difficult for some businesses to follow, such as getting personal protective equipment for employees.
However, since this is the governor's order, the county can only give advice and help businesses who plan to reopen.
"We can't do anything less severe or more," McCord said.
Since Kemp's announcement, the county manager's office staff has been answering calls from businesses and assisting them with figuring out how to follow the guidelines.
"They just have to use the guidelines and their best judgement to try and open up," McCord said.
The county manager hopes that the reopening of businesses doesn't cause a spike in COVID-19 cases, since the curve in the county has started to flatten.
Floyd County Sheriff Tim Burkhalter said FCSO deputies will continue to answer calls made by members of the community and check on businesses periodically to make sure that they are operating safely.
"The businesses are responsible for their employees' safety and health, just as much as their customers," Burkhalter said. "They have to screen their employees, like we do ours. They have to make sure that their staff is safe for the customer and make sure they practice safe distancing at the same time."
Businesses that are allowed to reopen Friday include salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors and fitness gyms. Restaurants would be allowed to offer sit-down service and movie theaters could reopen starting Monday.
"But some restaurants are electing not to open up right now, really because of a possible liability issues," the sheriff said. "There's a liability issue a lot of people are concerned about."