As local legislators filed their campaign finance reports this week, State Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, heads into the summer with nearly $200,000 in his campaign chest.
Campaign finance disclosure reports through June 30 were due to the state ethics commission Wednesday.
Reports for Floyd County’s state House delegates — Reps. Katie Dempsey, Eddie Lumsden and Mitchell Scoggins — were not on file as of Friday afternoon.
Hufstetler, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, reported a balance of $198,327. It’s a slight dip from the $211,639 he reported at the end of 2020, although there was some significant activity in between.
Lawmakers were barred from accepting donations during the Georgia General Assembly session, which ran from Jan. 11 through March 31. They are required to file two reports this year, on Jan. 31 and June 30.
Hufstetler raised $3,341 in the latest period, primarily from a $2,800 contribution from the Georgia Medical Political Action Committee at the end of May.
The Georgia Association of Nurse Anesthetists, GAS South and the Georgia Amusement & Music Operators each contributed $1,000 in January.
His biggest bump, totaling just over $13,000, came in November and December last year from a wide variety of political action committees.
Major donations during that period included $1,000 each from the Georgia Cable Association, Georgia Food Industry, Priority Ambulance and the lobbying firm of Troutman, Sanders Georgia PAC. He also received $1,500 from JM Family Enterprises, a global marketing and distribution firm connected with Toyota.
Hufstetler maintains an office/apartment in Atlanta, which is about and hour and a half drive from Rome. Between Nov. 1 and July 1 he spent just over $15,000 on rent, equipment, communications and other expenses.
In June he made a series of donations to Republican candidates: the Georgia Senatorial Campaign and the campaigns of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Sen. Bruce Thompson, who’s running for labor commissioner and Sen. Butch Miller, who’s running for lieutenant governor.
Also during the reporting period he gave $2,500 to the nonprofit Heart of the Community foundation in Rome and $500 to a legislative staffer who did special research for one of his committees.
Rep. Katie Dempsey
Dempsey, R-Rome, chairs the human resources subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee. She reported $40,152 cash on hand as of Jan. 31.
Donations between Nov. 1 and Jan. 31 came mostly from medical and pharmaceutical PACs. Her biggest donors included Comcast Corp., the Georgia Trial Lawyers’ Civil Justice PAC, Johnson & Johnson and UnitedHealth Group Inc., at $1,000 each.
Dempsey spends $2,100 a month on an apartment in Atlanta. She also drew on her campaign chest for donations to the U.S. Senate campaigns of Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and to local nonprofit events for Christmas Back Home, the Exchange Club Family Resource Center and Extra Special People Inc.
Rep. Eddie Lumsden
Lumsden, R-Armuchee, chairs the House Insurance Committee. He reported having $129,151 in his campaign fund when he filed his Jan. 31 report on Jan. 27. His Dec. 31, 2020, report also was not posted as of Friday on the state ethics commission website.
His major donors last winter were mainly insurance companies, healthcare associations and lobbying firms. Contributions of $1,000 each came from the PACs of the Georgia Associations of Health Underwriters, the Georgia Orthopaedic Society, MAG Mutual Insurance Co. and the Georgia Dental Association. The American Property Casualty Insurance PAC made a $2,800 donation.
Lumsden shares an apartment in Atlanta with another lawmaker. He reported spending $2,808 in January on rent for the session.
Rep. Mitchell Scoggins
Scoggins, R-Cartersville, just finished his third year under the Gold Dome. He reported a balance of $18,719 as of Jan. 31.
That month, he took in three donations of $500 each, from the Georgia Chamber Political Affairs Council, SFA PAC and Titlemax. He also reported paying $223 to an Atlanta consulting firm for a fundraiser.
In November and December last year, Scoggins received $500 each from the Reynolds tobacco marketing company RAI Services and the Georgia Hospital Association.
He gave $500 to the nonprofit Bartow Christmas Coalition.
The next reports to the Georgia Government Transparency & Campaign Finance Commission are due Jan. 31, 2022.