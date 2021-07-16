Local lawmakers have been doing a bit more giving than receiving lately.
With the 2020 elections behind them and the 2022 contests over a year away, Floyd County's state House delegates' latest campaign finance reports show little in the way of recent contributions. The expenditure side indicates they've been reaching out to others.
Reps. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome; Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee; and Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville, all filed their reports with the state on time for the period running from Feb. 1 through June 30.
A brand new e-filing system, however, hosts them separately from previous reports. They can be found on the Georgia Campaign Finance Commission website at eFile.ethics.ga.gov.
Dempsey
Dempsey started February with $40,152 in her campaign account and took in $5,250 between then and the end of June. She spent $9,267 and ended the period with a balance of $36,135.
The campaigns of Republican U.S. Senate candidates David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler each refunded a $500 December contribution from Dempsey in April.
Contributions came from several Atlanta-based lobbying firms and a variety of industry political action committees.
Major donors, at $500 each, were the campaign of state Sen. Butch Miller, who’s running for lieutenant governor; Impact Public Affairs; RCR Capitol Consulting; Associated General Contractors of Georgia PAC; and Georgia Bankers Association PAC.
Her expenses included $2,100 a month in April, May and June for an apartment Dempsey maintains near the state capitol and $800 to Palladian Strategies for political consulting.
Dempsey also made donations to the Rome Area Prayer Breakfast, $150, and the Exchange Club Family Resource Center, $500.
Lumsden
Lumsden had $129,151 in his account and received $3,965 in contributions. After distributing $1,511, his campaign had $131,604 in the bank.
Contributions this period came from several insurance agents around the state -- Lumsden chairs the House Insurance Committee -- and some political action committees.
Major donors were the Medical Association of Georgia’s GAMPAC, at $750; and $500 each from the Georgia Bankers Association; the Associated General Contractors of Georgia; and the Committee of Automobile Retail Dealers of Georgia.
Lumsden’s expenses included several advertisements in Chattooga. He represents all of that county in addition to western Floyd County.
He also made political donations to state Rep. Emory Donahoo, R-Gainsville; the Georgia Rural Caucus; and the Georgia House Republican Trust.
Locally, he gave $100 to the Boys & Girls Club in Rome.
Scoggins
Scoggins had $18,719 to start and took in no contributions during the five-month period. He spent $1,968, leaving him with a balance of $16,751.
One of his donations was $200 to Adairsville High School student Wesley Boling, to help defray costs of a school-sponsored trip.
"It was supposed to be to Iceland but because of COVID they ended up going to Alaska," Scoggins said. "He's a special kid. He's in the honors class at Adairsville and part of the (Junior) ROTC. Very smart."
Scoggins' biggest donation was $1,000 to the campaign of state Rep.Tomothy Barr, R-Lawrenceville, who is running for the 10th District congressional seat. It's currently held by U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, who is running for Georgia secretary of state.
Other major donations went to the Georgia House Republican Trust, the Bartow County Republican Party and the Georgia Rural Caucus.