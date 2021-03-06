Local lawmakers got several pieces of legislation passed this week ahead of Monday’s Crossover Day — the deadline for bills to clear a chamber in the Georgia General Assembly.
Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, appears to be 5 for 5 this session. His House Bill 410 moving oversight of Bingo operations from the GBI to the secretary of state passed the House unanimously Wednesday.
“Manpower is the issue,” he said Friday. “Many decades ago, Bingo was associated with gambling ... Now it’s more of a regulatory function than a law enforcement function. The GBI could spend that effort on fighting crime.”
He also expected his HB 451 to pass late Friday or on Monday. The bill will let Georgia manufacturers value their finished goods at either the Jan. 1, 2020, or Jan. 1, 2021, rate for purposes of their Freeport exemption.
“It’s a fairness issue,” he said.
Before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the state in March 2020, manufacturers had accepted many orders that were later canceled, Lumsden explained. At this point, he said, “they’re sitting on (taxable) inventory they wouldn’t normally have.”
He is pushing three other initiatives that have already cleared the hurdle to remain viable this session.
A housekeeping bill for the insurance industry and public access requirements for remote meetings passed the House earlier. Regulations governing the replacement of an elections supervisor — such as the Chattooga County vacancy resulting from the death of Probate Judge Jon Payne last year — have been folded into the chamber’s main elections bill.
♦ Rep. Katie Demsey, R-Rome, saw her HB 548 pass unanimously on Wednesday as well. The bill allows the Administrative Office of the Courts to get reports of child abuse from the Division of Family and Children’s Services.
Dempsey, who chairs the Human Resources subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee, has focused much of her time on agency budgets. The document that cleared the House Friday is heavy on funding for mental health.
She’s also the lead sponsor of a resolution that would name the intersection of Ga. 101 and Preacher Smith Road after a local resident, World War I Pvt. Carl Clifton Evans.
♦ Rep. Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville, is a cosponsor of the Evans intersection resolution, along with Lumsden.
Scoggins also passed HB 488, which would raise the pay of chief magistrates and others in those county courts. The base rate is determined by population. In Floyd County, the annual salary base would rise from $67,800 to $82,472.
Several other measures he’s sponsoring have not yet been scheduled for a vote. Because it’s the first year of a two-year session, even if they don’t cross over by Monday they will remain alive for consideration in 2022.
♦ Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, passed several major pieces of legislation earlier in the session.
The chair of the Senate Finance Committee is sponsoring Senate Bill 148, which would create a special commission to examine and overhaul Georgia’s entire tax structure. It includes a path forward for recommended legislation next year.
Measures to have the Georgia Technology Authority set standards for state agency websites and requiring banks to provide information on delinquent taxpayers to the Department of Revenue also are in House committees.
“The only bill I am still pushing to get through Crossover is my HIV update bill,” he said Friday.
SB 164 updates the Georgia Code on HIV from the 1980s in light of what’s known about the disease now.
It’s passed the Senate Judiciary Committee and awaits a full floor vote. Hufstetler said it’s backed by the state’s Department of Community Health, Prosecuting Attorney’s Council and AIDS Coalition.