State lawmakers won’t be able to accept campaign contributions until the Georgia General Assembly session closes — likely sometime in early April.
But local legislators saw their coffers get a hefty bump before the 40-day assembly convened Jan. 13.
So far, no challengers have announced for any of Floyd County’s four delegates, but qualifying for the upcoming election is set for next week.
Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, represents the 52nd Senate District, which covers all of Floyd and parts of Bartow, Chattooga and Gordon counties.
The chairman of the Senate Finance Committee took in $53,700 in contributions between the last required report on June 30, 2019, and the start of the 2020 session — mainly in November, December and January.
With a little more than $13,000 in expenditures, Hufstetler reported having $202,987 cash on hand for his reelection campaign.
Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, chairs the human resources subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee. Her House District 13 takes in the city of Rome and much of central Floyd County.
Dempsey reported $29,700 in contributions during the run-up to this year’s General Assembly and $24,098 in expenditures.
That leaves the seven-term lawmaker with $59,027 in her campaign chest.
Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, is wrapping up his fourth two-year term. His House District 12 covers all of Chattooga County and the western half of Floyd County.
Lumsden had been assigned to chair the House Reapportionment Committee but he was moved to head the House Insurance Committee in a realignment just before the session began.
He reported $39,119 in contributions, with the bulk of them coming in early January. After deducting $7,197 in expenditures, Lumsden has $69,219 in his campaign account.
Rep. Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville, first took office in January 2018, so he’s in the second year of his first term. His House District 14 covers southeast Floyd County and a larger swath of western Bartow County.
He reported $6,800 in contributions during the latest reporting period; $2,164 in expenditures; and a total of $9,298 in his campaign account.
Scoggins, a retired probate judge, has been active on the House Judiciary Committee. He also serves on his chamber’s transportation committee and the budget and fiscal affairs oversight committee.
The next round of campaign finance disclosure reports are due April 30. The party primary elections are scheduled for May 19.