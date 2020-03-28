Local lawmakers have been in self-quarantine since the March 16 special session attended by a state senator who tested positive for COVID-19.
Time is up Monday -- but not much may change for Floyd County's delegates.
Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, said he'll be going back to his job as an anesthetist at Redmond Regional Medical Center. But that will be on top of his continuing participation in Gov. Brian Kemp's coronavirus response task force.
The subcommittees -- made up of legislators and professionals with experience in specific areas -- meet regularly by teleconference, and with the task force as a whole. Hufstetler, who's on the ground at Redmond, is helping with primary care preparations.
"Staffing at the hospitals as a whole has not been an issue," he said. "But in certain specialties it is an issue. ... The big thing is testing. It's been so slow, we're using an enormous amount of (personal protective equipment) on people who turn out to be negative. If we can get quicker testing, we can make better use of our resources and identify hotspots faster."
A number of senators got tested -- due to their jobs or symptoms -- after Sen. Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta, announced he had tested positive. Hufstetler's came back negative, and he wasn't surprised.
"I was doing extreme distancing at the Capitol before most people," he said with a laugh.
He recalled how Minority Leader Steve Henson, D-Stone Mountain, teased him about turning down an invitation for pizza with a group that included one of the several senators who now test positive.
"I said in some ways I feel slightly safer at the hospital than down there at the Capitol," he said.
Hufstetler's been on the phone with leaders in his district, urging them to take strong measures to slow the spread of the virus. He said he's especially proud of the response in Floyd County.
"The two measures that seem to have worked were the extreme testing by South Korea and the extreme shut-in in China," he said. "There are not enough tests, so staying at home is the best option right now."
Social distancing serves two purposes, he noted: protecting yourself and stopping the spread of the virus to others.
"The big issue is going to be keeping the curve down below the capacity of our hospitals ... We've just got to stay ahead of it because there are also many people with other issues who also need ICU care," Hufstetler said.
Rep. Katie Dempsey
Rep. Katie Dempsey has been tele-working from home, as is her husband, Lynn Dempsey, the executive officer of the Georgia Real Estate Commission.
"He was exposed to me, so when I went into quarantine he came with me," she said. "We had one visit with our grandchildren, over the brick wall. They came by and waved and we waved back."
The Rome Republican -- who chairs the human resources subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee -- said she's keeping in touch with Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, who she's worked with on other issues.
She's also in constant contact with directors of agencies such as the Division of Family and Children Services and the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities.
"There are a lot of creative outreach efforts going on to take care of those populations," Dempsey said.
Assisting her constituents also takes up a big part of Dempsey's day -- via email and phone calls.
Georgia General Assembly members' offices are still operating, and she said that's still the best way to get in touch with your representative -- rather than social media, where important communications can get overlooked.
"If we can just keep on this path, we're going to get through this ... While it's easy to focus on what's happening in other parts of the country, we have to focus on our own state, our own community and our own personal responsibility to stop the spread of this virus," Dempsey said.
Rep. Eddie Lumsden
Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, said he hasn't been out of his house since Speaker David Ralston asked them to self-quarantine.
"It's just me, the cat and the dog," he said.
And his wife, Teresa Lumsden, of course -- but he said she goes out to work from their now-closed insurance agency and to the grocery store, when needed. He's getting some work done around the house that typically gets neglected during the busy legislative session, he said, and trying to keep his constituents informed about the COVID-19 situation.
"I'm following up on emails and phone calls electronically," he said.
Lumsden said the General Assembly "made it through Crossover Day" before it suspended the 2020 session. That means bills that have crossed over from one chamber to the other are awaiting action.
But when they do go back, he expects many of them will no longer be a priority.
"We'll have to revisit the budget and address the impacts on our economy," Lumsden said. "It's going to be a different conclusion to the session this year than we've ever had before."