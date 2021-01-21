State Rep. Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville, was promoted to secretary of the House Judiciary Committee as assignments were handed out for the 2021-22 legislative term.
Floyd County's veteran House lawmakers -- Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, and Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee -- held onto their committee chairs as expected. Scoggins, who is just beginning his second two-year term, also netted seats on three additional committees.
"They usually start you off with three committees and give you more after you have some experience," Scoggins said Thursday.
The retired Bartow County probate court judge also is keeping his spots on the Budget and Fiscal Affairs Oversight Committee and the Transportation Committee. He's also serving on the Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee, one that deals with joint resolutions and another that handles technical and grammatical revisions to state statutes.
"I farm a little myself, so I was pleased to get Agriculture, for sure," Scoggins said.
Dempsey, who's starting her eighth term, chairs the human resources subcommittee of the Appropriations Committee. It makes budget recommendations for the state's social services agencies and departments.
She also serves on six other committees: Health and Human Services; Rules; Higher Education; Transportation; Economic Development and Tourism; and Energy, Utilities and Telecommunications.
Lumsden, co-owner of an insurance agency and a retired state trooper, has been in office since January 2013. He was named to chair the Insurance Committee in December 2019.
He also has seven other committee assignments: Public Safety and Homeland Security; Rules; education subcommittee of Appropriations; State Properties; Governmental Affairs; Human Relations and Aging; and Budget and Fiscal Affairs Oversight.
Musical chairs
The assignments announced Wednesday brought new chairs for some committees, with several bumped up to more prestigious slots left vacant by departed members.
The Ways and Means Committee, which handles all tax legislation, will now be headed by Rep. Shaw Blackmon, R-Bonaire. He will take over from former Rep. Brett Harrell, R-Snellville, who lost his bid for re-election last fall.
Blackmon’s former chairmanship of the Governmental Affairs Committee will be assumed by Rep. Darlene Taylor, R-Thomasville.
Rep. Rick Jasperse, R-Jasper, will move over from the House Education Committee to chair the Transportation Committee. Former Transportation Committee Chairman Kevin Tanner, R-Dawsonville, left the House last year in an unsuccessful run for Congress.
Rep. Matt Dubnik, R-Gainesville, will take over as the new Education Committee chairman.
With the retirement from the House of former Rep. Tom McCall, R-Elberton, Rep. Robert Dickey, R-Musella, will take the reins of the House Agriculture & Consumer Affairs Committee.
Rep. James Burchett, R-Waycross, is the new chairman of the House Judiciary Non-Civil Committee. He’s replacing Rep. Chuck Efstration, R-Dacula, who is moving over from Judiciary Non-Civil to chair the other House Judiciary Committee, which has jurisdiction over legislation related to civil law.
And in a rare move, a Democrat is going to chair a committee in the Republican-controlled House. Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver, D-Decatur, will chair the committee that oversees MARTA.
Most House committee chairs for the 2021-22 term will remain unchanged, including Appropriations Committee Chairman Terry England, R-Auburn; Economic Development & Tourism Committee Chairman Ron Stephens, R-Savannah; Energy, Utilities & Telecommunications Committee Chairman Don Parsons, R-Marietta; Health & Human Services Committee Chairman Sharon Cooper, R-Marietta; Higher Education Committee Chairman Chuck Martin, R-Alpharetta; Natural Resources & Environment Committee Chairman Lynn Smith, R-Newnan; Regulated Industries Committee Chairman Alan Powell, R-Hartwell; and Rules Committee Chairman Richard Smith, R-Columbus.