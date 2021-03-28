Georgia legislators head back Monday for the 39th day of the 40-day General Assembly session.
Tuesday is set aside for final committee meetings and Wednesday -- the final day this year -- is expected to be a voting marathon that extends well into the evening.
Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, is slated to present a Senate bill for a full House vote on Monday.
SB 198 authorizes the state Department of Public Safety to present sworn officers with their badge and gun upon their retirement. It is unchanged from when it passed the Senate unanimously in February, so Monday's vote is the last step before it heads to the governor. Lumsden, a retired Georgia State Patrol trooper, is the House sponsor.
The House Rules committee is slated to meet before the session convenes at 10 a.m. and is expected to add more bills to the 11 already listed on the calendar.
The Senate's lengthy Rules Calendar includes a housekeeping bill from Lumsden's Insurance Committee and a juvenile justice bill by another Floyd County lawmaker.
Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, is the sponsor of House Bill 548, which will make it easier for the Administrative Office of the Courts to access child abuse reports from the Division of Family and Children's Services.
Proceedings can be viewed online at legis.ga.gov.